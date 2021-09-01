eNPS is the online platform wherein a subscriber can register and contribute online under NPS.

Opening of National Pension System (NPS) account for central government employees and state government employees including employees of Autonomous Bodies may soon be mandatory through ‘eNPS-Government’ – a paperless account opening of NPS. PFRDA proposes to make the eNPS mandatory for Government employees by 1st April 2022. Central Record Keeping Agencies(CRAs) would be rolling out the feature ‘e NPS for Government’ shortly.

PFRDA has sought comments from the Government nodal offices on the new digital initiative of providing the option to the employees of Government Sector to register under NPS through ‘eNPS-Government’.

The proposed digital platform shall also enable Inter Sector Shifting (ISS) of existing Subscribers of other sectors to seamlessly transfer their NPS account into Government Sector.

E NPS registration modes

The employees of Government Sector (Central/State Government including Autonomous Bodies) would be provided with the option to digitally register themselves under the respective Government Sector by the following modes:

1. Through Aadhaar Online/Offline e-KYC – Under this option, the Subscriber will have the facility to register using Aadhaar based KYC.

2. Through Permanent Account Number (PAN) – Under this option, the Subscriber is required to provide valid PAN and upload the relevant KYC documents.

What is eNPS

eNPS is the online platform hosted by NSDL-CRA on behalf of NPS Trust wherein a Subscriber can register and contribute online under NPS. At present, under eNPS, the facility of online registration is available to All Citizens of India Sector and Corporate Sector Subscribers. Whereas, the online contribution and Tier II Account activation facility is available to all the registered Subscribers including Government Sector Subscribers having active PRAN under NPS.

Under e NPS, the Government employees (who are covered under NPS) will have the facility to register online in NPS and generate Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) through eNPS. The process of registration through eNPS will be a paperless process wherein the Subscriber will submit the registration request through digital signature.