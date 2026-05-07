The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) launched National Pension System (NPS) Sanchay, a streamlined version of NPS, under the All Citizen Model and MSF Framework in an effort to meet the needs of India’s sizable and underprivileged informal labor population.

PFRDA stated in a statement that, “the default design of this scheme is intended to reduce complexities associated with selection of investment options and determination of asset allocation, while also addressing constraints arising from limited advisory support at the last-mile level.”

Subscribers can change the fund manager of their pension money and also the investment pattern of their money but will have to do so as per the existing NPS rules prescribed by the pension regulator for the regular All Citizen NPS scheme.

NPS Sanchay Scheme Eligibility

Any Indian citizen who is between those in the age range of 18 and 85 may create a pension account and choose “NPS Sanchay,” either online or through a Point of Presence (PoP)/PoP-Service Provider (PoP-SP). The subscriber must adhere to the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements and must submit documents that are required for KYC compliance in order to successfully create the account.

NPS Sanchay to Operate Under Existing NPS-APY Investment Rules

The current Investment Guidelines that apply to Government Sector schemes, such as UPS/NPS/APY Schemes—Central/State Government (default), Corporate CG, NPS Lite, Atal Pension Yojana (APY), and APY Fund program—shall be followed by an investment strategy for NPS Sanchay. All Pension Funds that are registered with the Authority will be able to access and execute the “NPS Sanchay” program.

NPS Sanchay Withdrawal Rules

The new scheme NPS Sanchay” will have the same rules as any other withdrawal and exit from the standard NPS (National Pension System). This means these regulations are already framed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

In case the PFRDA updates, replaces or modifies the regulations in the future, such changes will automatically be applicable for NPS Sanchay. This means that the scheme will always meet current pension needs while in operation and that there is no need to agree to a new one each time the rules are amended.

So in simple terms NPS Sanchay will follow the same withdrawal and exit rules as the regular National Pension System, including any future updates to those rules, with suitable adjustments wherever necessary.

NPS Sanchay Contributions and Charges

NPS Sanchay charges will be levied on par with other National Pension System (NPS) schemes. The fee structure of NPS Sanchay will be generally on the lines of other NPS programs like NPS All Citizen, NPS Vatsalya and NPS Lite. NPS Sanchay is therefore subject to the same fee rules unless the Authority prescribes a different rule.

If PFRDA changes the fee schedule in the future, NPS Sanchay will also be automatically impacted. The same modified regulations automatically apply to NPS Sanchay when the regulator changes the fee norms for the common NPS schemes.

The minimum contribution requirement for NPS Sanchay and the subsequent contributions will also be on par with other popular NPS schemes. This means that the existing NPS schemes, already created, will be the same structure that will be responsible for the initial minimum amount that a subscriber has to deposit and the subsequent minimum or regular amounts that they contribute.

In short, NPS Sanchay will have the same regulator-approved fee and contribution framework as other regular NPS schemes. In case the pension authority changes those regulations in future, NPS Sanchay will also come under new regulations.

How will NPS Sanchay benefit subscribers?

“NPS Sanchay” aims to make pension savings easier and more accessible, particularly for those in India’s informal sector. A very large part of India’s workforce, like daily wage earners, small shopkeepers, gig workers, self-employed workers, domestic workers, drivers, farmers, and laborers, do not normally get formal retirement benefits as employees in government or large private companies do.

So many of them become old and do not have enough financial support. The idea behind NPS Sanchay is to get these workers into a formal pension system and help them build up long-term retirement savings.

A major advantage of NPS Sanchay is its simplicity. In the standard National Pension System (NPS), participants typically need to choose the investment options, fund managers and asset allocation plans. For many people, especially first-time investors or those with limited financial knowledge, these options can be confusing. NPS Sanchay has a default structure which makes this complex scenario simple for common workers to join NPS and secure their retirement days.

The National Pension System or NPS Sanchay is really helpful in another way. It helps people save money without needing to talk to advisors or middlemen all the time. In towns and rural areas it can be hard to find someone who knows a lot about money and can give good advice. People who live in these areas often do not have access to trained pension advisors who can help them make good decisions.

The NPS Sanchay makes it easier for people to invest their money and plan for retirement even if they cannot get advice from an expert. This is because the NPS Sanchay has default settings that can help people make investment decisions. The NPS Sanchay is very helpful, for people who want to save money for when they retire from their job.

The NPS Sanchay works under the NPS framework. This framework is regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, which is also known as the PFRDA. So people who use NPS Sanchay get to be part of a pension system that is regulated and standardized.

NPS Sanchay makes it easy for people to save for their pension. It is easy to use and understand. People who do not know much about money or do not have a job can also use it. They do not need to know a lot about investing to use NPS Sanchay. This is what makes NPS Sanchay so useful, for these people. NPS Sanchay is a way for workers to save for their pension.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and is based on the circular issued by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. Readers should verify details from official sources or consult a financial advisor before making any investment or retirement planning decisions.