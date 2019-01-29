PF UAN member portal: The one-stop destination for salaried, check balance, withdraw, apply online

The EPFO portal offers a host of benefits online, and through the EPF unified portal, you can get access to various information and online services by firstly registering on the portal.

Contribution towards the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) scheme is put together in the form of monthly salary deduction by both the employee and the employer. PF investment encourages employees to save for retirement and is aimed towards building a retirement corpus for them. Incepted by the Government of India, EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organization) is the largest social security organization in India. Together the employee and the employer make an equal contribution of 12 per cent, towards the EPF account.

The EPFO portal offers a host of benefits online, and through the EPF unified portal, you can get access to various information and online services. However, members can avail these benefits by registering on the EPFO portal.

Hence, if you are already contributing towards PF along with your employer, you can apply online to check balance or withdraw by registering and activating your account first in order to avail the features of this platform. However, to do that you need a UAN number, that is given by the employer. With the help of the Universal Account Number (UAN) given by the employer, you can activate your account or register yourself at the portal, for easy management of your provident fund contributions.

If you are already contributing towards PF, find out what are the services you can avail and benefit from the PF UAN members portal.

Employees can log in using UAN and password, once their UAN is activated, and access various online services. The UAN is an umbrella for multiple EPF accounts through one number. Services such as all transfer-in details, link previous members’ ID with present ID, updating PF passbook, monthly SMS regarding credit of contribution in PF account, updating your UAN card, auto-transfer request on change of employment and updating KYC details can be done through this portal.

Online transfer: With the introduction of UAN, you can transfer your PF amount online under ‘unified portal’, which has made PF transfer from one account to another easy and hassle-free. Earlier, however, you could transfer your PF amount online under ‘Online Transfer Claim Portal’.

Online withdrawal: Under certain circumstances, partial withdrawal or full withdrawal of the PF money is allowed for employees. Using UAN linked with Aadhaar, you can now withdraw your PF amount online easily.

E-Sewa: With this service, you can avail various facilities like update KYC information, receiving passbook linked to UAN, download UAN Card, and many more. The e-sewa service has been provided for all employees in the portal, using your UAN you can register for this service.

Passbook and claim status: Through the portal, you can now update and modify personal details and basic KYC details online. EPFO members can also view their passbook through the online portal and also check their claim status. By sending an SMS, you can also get details such as KYC status, current PF balance, and last contribution. Also, by giving a missed call to number 011-22901406, you can get those details by SMS.

In-operative accounts: You can easily track any old or dormant in-operative EPF accounts that have been lying idle, with the inoperative accounts online helpdesk. With the help of online helpdesk, you can track your old inoperative accounts. By providing some previous employment details, you can also get them transferred to your present account.