The Centre has notified the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, retaining most of the core provisions—including the 12% contribution rate, eligibility norms and withdrawal framework—of the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, while aligning the provident fund framework with the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The new scheme focuses on simplifying procedures, strengthening governance, expanding digital compliance and easing the transition to the labour codes. Most fundamental features of the EPF system, including contribution rates, eligibility and benefit structure, remain intact, offering continuity for both employers and employees.

“The new Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 2026 represents a major milestone in the next phase of implementing the labour codes,” said Puneet Gupta, Partner, People Advisory Services, EY India. “Coming into effect immediately, it modernises the provident fund framework through greater digitalisation, simplified processes and enhanced compliance requirements for both employers and employees.”

For employees, one key change is the simplification of withdrawal rules. Members will be able to make partial withdrawals under streamlined procedures for essential needs such as illness, education, marriage, housing requirements and certain specified special circumstances, subject to prescribed conditions and maintenance of a minimum balance. The scheme also makes Aadhaar, PAN and Aadhaar-linked bank account details mandatory to facilitate seamless digital processing of claims and services.

The notification also reiterates that employees earning above the statutory wage ceiling will remain outside mandatory provident fund coverage unless both the employer and employee jointly opt into the scheme. The mandatory contribution rate also remains unchanged at 12% of wages each for employers and employees.

However, the scheme explicitly provides that mandatory contributions for employees drawing wages above the statutory ceiling will be restricted to the wage ceiling amount. Employees may nevertheless voluntarily contribute on higher wages or at rates exceeding 12%, with employers free to make matching voluntary contributions. Both parties retain the flexibility to reduce or discontinue such additional contributions at any time.

For employers, the new framework introduces a stronger compliance and governance regime. Fresh obligations include enhanced electronic filings, disclosures relating to ownership and management, tighter monitoring of contractor compliance and more detailed reporting requirements for exempted provident fund trusts. Employers will also be required to submit prescribed returns within 15 days and comply with new reporting timelines.

The scheme also introduces three transition initiatives—the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026 for previously uncovered workers, VISHWAS 2026 for settlement of legacy disputes through reduced damages, and AMNESTY 2026 for employers operating exempted provident fund trusts. These measures are intended to encourage voluntary compliance, regularise historical gaps and facilitate a smoother migration to the new legal regime.

So, the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 2026 signals the government’s push towards wider social security coverage, stronger digital governance and improved service delivery without fundamentally altering the existing provident fund architecture. It modernises the legal framework while preserving the key features of the long-standing EPF system.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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