PF Grievance: How to check file, check status of provident fund issues with EPFO, employer

Provident Fund (PF) or Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement benefits scheme. This investment scheme encourages employees to save for retirement and is aimed at building a retirement corpus for them. Towards the EPF account, the employee and the employer together make an equal contribution of 12 per cent. Each employee gets their PF with EPF interest amount, at the time of retirement.

Employees can apply online to check balance or withdraw if they are already contributing towards the PF along with their employer. Through the EPF unified portal, EPFO offers a host of benefits. To avail these benefits, however, members have to be registered on the EPFO portal. With the Universal Account Number (UAN) given by the employer, employees can activate their account or register themselves at the portal, for easy management of their provident fund contributions.

In our country, a lot of people are dependent on PF and pension and many often face problems in dealing with their accounts online, like PF withdrawal, transfer, update details, or with the employer regarding EPF. There is a PF grievance portal which helps employees regarding any problem or complaint against EPF. Employees can use the EPF grievance website to lodge a complaint. However, you can use the online grievance only if you have UAN.

Find out how you can use the EPF Grievance Website to file the EPF Complaint;

What all can be done through the EPF Grievance Website?

1. You can lodge a complaint if you are an EPF member, pensioner or employer.

2. You can raise a complaint against your employer (company) or concerned EPFO.

3. The timeline of 30 days is taken to resolve an issue.

4. Employees can send reminders for resolution of the complaint.

Regarding what issues can complaints be registered?

1. Pension settlement

2. 10C or EPS scheme certificate.

3. Form 13 for transfer of PF accumulations.

4. Return of cheque or misplaced

5. Issues related to provident fund balance

6. Withdrawal of provident fund

7. Payment of insurance benefit

How to file EPF complaint online at EPF Grievance Website?

-You can visit the official website EPFi Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) to register EPF complaints.

-In the Enter EPF Details section, you have to select any one of the statuses from PF member, EPS Pensioner, Employer, others. (Select ‘others’ if you don’t have your PF number)

-You then need to enter your 12 digit number UAN number, along with your PF number.

-The rest such as your EPFO office and employer details will automatically get filled in based on your provident fund number.

-In personal details, you need to enter the name and address of the complainant, along with pin-code, country, state, phone number, and email id.

-To enter grievance details, you need to select the grievance category.

-Then enter the grievance description.

-Select the grievance category under which the complaint falls.

-You also need to upload supporting documents needed in PDF format.

-You will be provided with a unique registration number, once the complaint is filed. This should be kept for future use until the complaint is solved.