PF Balance Check: How to check Employees Provident Fund Account balance without going anywhere amid lockdown

EPF Balance Check: Thanks to technology, a lot of financial and banking activities can now be done from home in the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Now, you don’t need to visit different financial institutions for routine activities like checking account balance, withdrawing money from a deposit account or keeping updated with details of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account. You can check your PF balance from home.

PF account is one of the most important financial security facility available to working individuals. Hence, keeping an eye on the PF account through regular balance checks is important. This will also let you know whether your employer is regularly depositing money in your PF account or not.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides four different options to check PF balance at home amid the pandemic. Take a look:

PF balance check through SMS

For checking the Provident Fund account balance through SMS, you can send ‘EPFOHO UAN LAN’ from your registered mobile number to 7738299899

“LAN” is the first three characters of your preferred language. Eg – HIN for Hindi, TAM for Tamil, ENG for English, TEL for Telugu, MAL for Malayalam, GUJ for Gujatrati etc.

PF balance check through missed call

For checking the provident fund account balance through missed call, give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.

PF balance check through EPFO website

For checking Provident Fund account balance through the EPFO website, visit the EPF Passbook Portal, then log in using UAN and password. Here you can download/view the passbook.

The link for the EPF passbook portal is – https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.

PF balance check through UMNG App

You can also check the Provident Fund account balance through UMNG App. For this click on ‘Employee Centric Services’ on the app, then select ‘View passbook’ and log in with UAN to view the passbook.