As per the proposed Income Tax Draft Rules, 2026, credit card usage may come under stricter income tax scrutiny from April 1, 2026. Expenses made on employer-provided credit cards might be considered taxable perquisites unless the cardholder shows that the expenses are made for official purposes along with the required documentation.

These changes are expected to bring greater transparency to credit card usage, rather than leading to any immediate change in how credit cards function or benefit consumers.

The proposed treatment of employer-paid credit card expenses as taxable perquisites is particularly relevant for mid and senior-level employees. If a company pays the annual fee of a personal card, or absorbs personal spending, the value could be added to taxable salary unless structured properly. Many employees overlook this because the benefit is indirect.

Mentioning permanent account number (PAN) will become compulsory for all new credit card applications for the linking of credit card usage to tax records. This will help tighten the link between card transactions and tax records.

Card issuers may be required to report aggregate credit card spends exceeding Rs 10 lakh in a financial year to tax authorities.

Employer-provided credit card

The draft clarifies that if an employer pays credit card expenses that include personal use, the value may be taxed as a perquisite unless it is strictly for official purposes and properly documented. It also allows recent credit card statements to be used as proof of address for PAN documentation. Overall, the changes focus on greater transparency and stronger reporting of high-value transactions

Rohit Chhibbar, chief business officer, credit Cards, Paisabazaar, says for cardholders, especially those with multiple cards or higher annual spends, it is advisable to maintain clear records, ensure PAN details are correctly updated and closely monitor their card usage, once these changes come into effect. “Those using employer-provided credit cards should also retain invoices, travel details, and other approvals for all official expenses to ensure such expenses are not treated as taxable.” he says.

Maintain proper documentation

Corporate cards should ideally be distinct from personal cards. Expense policies must be explicit. All business transactions need supporting bills and formal approval. If personal expenses are accidentally routed through an employer-paid card, they should be reimbursed within the same financial year. In taxation, documentation determines classification. Without it, even legitimate expenses can be recharacterised.

For disciplined users, the operational impact will be minimal. But behaviourally, the threshold for casual spending without documentation becomes narrower. If your annual card spends materially exceed your reported income, you should expect potential queries. That does not imply wrongdoing. It simply means you need paperwork.

“Consumers should reconcile annual credit card statements with their income tax returns. Large one-off spends, such as international travel or jewellery purchases, should be backed by invoices and legitimate funding sources,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

Those who use cards for business expenses must separate those transactions. Credit cards remain efficient liquidity tools. However, the compliance overlay now demands financial coherence between spending, income and tax declarations.