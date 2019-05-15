Personal Loan: Why you are paying more interest on loans than what it may appear

If you have applied for a personal loan, it is only likely that you are familiar with the concept of interest rates. However, despite having the basic familiarity, many borrowers grapple with calculations, failing to figure out why these rates are different for different customers, and sometimes exorbitant. Credit card transactions are known to entail exorbitant rates if the entire outstanding amount isn\u2019t cleared before the interest-free period. Interest rates on personal loans can be exorbitant too at times. If you want to figure out why exactly personal loans sometimes attract exorbitant interest rates, here\u2019s everything you need to know. Flat and Effective Interest Rates- What\u2019s the Difference? You must have seen advertisements from P2P\/Fintech Lenders claiming to offer loans at rates as low as 8%. But while the idea might seem tempting, it\u2019s far from reality. Why so, you may ask? Well, it\u2019s because the advertised rates are flat rates that do not indicate the \u2018actual\u2019 amount you\u2019re required to repay. A flat rate of 10% can translate to 15% to 20% under the effective rate structure (the effective rate, also known as the reducing balance rate, is the real interest rate that lenders use to compute interest on loans they offer). However, what are these flat and effective rates and how do they work? For starters, the flat rate is a fixed interest rate that doesn\u2019t consider the tenure of your loan or the amount you repay every month. So, if you take a loan of Rs 1,00,000 for 5 years at a flat rate of 12%, you will be required to pay 12% interest for the entire amount. The annual interest on your loan will be Rs 12,000, but 12,000 isn\u2019t the real interest that you\u2019d end up paying. Still, some lenders continue to advertise these rates to dupe unsuspecting customers into their lending trap. Contrary to the flat rate, effective interest rate (also known as reducing interest rate) will consider the tenure of your loan and the instalments you pay every month. Since it is not fixed, it will be constantly adjusted against the outstanding balance of your loan. So, unlike flat rates where you have to pay a fixed interest rate against the principal loan amount, here you will only have to pay an interest against the remaining loan balance. So if you\u2019ve been paying high interest rates and are wondering why that\u2019s the case, chances are you\u2019re paying a flat interest rate which (at times) is twice the effective interest rate. The Role of Risk-Based Pricing in determining interest rates on loan applications In the credit market, risk-based pricing refers to the concept of offering varying interest rates to varying customers according to their creditworthiness. This pricing will consider factors like your credit score, bad credit history, status of employment and income level. Since the credit profile and income level of consumers tend to vary, everyone is not eligible for the same interest rate. This means that if your credit indicators aren\u2019t strong enough, you might be offered a much higher rate of interest on your loan. Why is your Credit Score Important? While your accrued interest can be higher because of flat rates, poor credit score is another pertinent reason. Your credit score is a number that is decided according to your credit report. Since this report offers a detailed insight about your borrowings and debt history, your score will be high if you pay your dues on time. But if that\u2019s not the case, there is a high possibility for you to have a low credit score. While Fintechs offer loans to low credit score holders, you need to have a score of at least 575-600 to qualify for a loan. Also, the lesser your score is, the higher the interest rate on your loan. So, if you do have a poor credit score, it\u2019s time to pull up your socks, consolidate your debts and pay your bills on time to get a good interest rate. (By Aditya Kumar, Founder & CEO, Qbera.com)