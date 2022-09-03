Pensioner? Provident Fund settlement delayed due to missing credit in GPF account? Govt issues instructions

Government Provident Fund settlement for pensioners: In view of complaints by retired Government servants suffering due to delayed Government Provident Fund (GPF) settlements, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued instructions to all concerned departments/ministries to strictly comply with the Department’s Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 17-07-2020.

In an O.M dated 18-08-2022, the DoPPW said it has been receiving representations/grievances from retired government servants for inaccurate and delayed GPF settlement along with interest, on their retirement, due to frequent instances of missing credits in their GPF accounts.

“The missing credits in GPF were reported mostly by subscribers, who during their service moved from one establishment to another or were assigned foreign deputation and also by officers of All India Services, who proceeded on deputation outside their cadres,” the O.M. noted.

“In this connection, the instruction issued in this Department’s OM dated 17.07.2020 are reiterated and all Ministries/Departments and their Attached and Subordinate Offices are requested to bring these instructions to the notice of all concerned for strict compliance,” it said.

Missing GPF credit: What the 2020 OM said

The OM dated 17 July 2020 noted that GPF account is maintained by an establishment different from that generating their salary bills and deducting their GPF subscription. “Needless to say that a co-ordination mechanism between such two establishments is most crucial to avoid any lapses in updated maintenance of GPF accounts,” it said.

This OM further made the following decisions to avoid such grievances and for the sake of greater transparency: