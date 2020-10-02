Pensioner? Last date for submitting Life Certificate extended – Know the new time-line for 2020

During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities uninterrupted.

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and keeping in view of the vulnerability of the elderly population to Corona Virus, the government has decided to extend the existing time-line for submission of Life Certificate. This year, all Central Government pensioners may submit Life Certificate from November 1, 2020, onward, till December 31, 2020.

Every Central Government pensioner has to submit life certificate in the month of November for further continuation of his/her pension. It has been observed that a large number of Central Government pensioners physically visit bank branches for this purpose.

Earlier, as a measure to enable additional dedicated time to very senior pensioners, the pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above were allowed to submit Life Certificate from 1st October onward instead of 1st November, every year.

However, the pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above, can submit Life Certificate from 1st October, 2020 onwards, to 31st December, 2020.

During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted.

Further, in the line of RBI notification which permits Video based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) as a consent based alternate method of establishing the customer’s identity, PDAs may also explore the said methodology for obtaining a Life Certificate from the pensioner, to the extent permitted by RBI guidelines, in order to avoid rush at the branches.

The above measures are expected to avoid rush at branches and maintain social distancing, while obtaining Life Certificates from the elderly this year. PDAs shall also ensure proper arrangements and social distancing measures at the branches and prevent overcrowding.

Also, as per RBI Pension Regulations, 1990 for the submission of Life Certificate/Declaration of marital status, there has been an extension of time-line.

Every pensioner, family pensioner and ex-gratia recipient has to submit life certificate/declaration of marital status in the month of November each year. In case of non-receipt of life certificate/declaration by November end, monthly payment of pension is stopped from the month of December and pension payment restarts only after receipt of the life certificate from the pensioners.

Taking into account the pandemic situation, it has been decided to allow pensioners, family pensioners, ex-gratia recipients to submit scanned copy of signed life certificates/declaration of marital status in the prescribed format through email to the respective Pension Cells from where pension is being drawn. Further, it is has been decided to extend the time-limit for submitting the same upto December 31, 2020. The extension of time limit as above is applicable only for this year due to the prevailing pandemic situation. The existing system of accepting life certificates/declaration of marital status through post/personally/Jeevan Pramaan continues to remain unchanged.