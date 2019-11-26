Pensioner? Get PPO number in passbook recorded by your bank – Here’s why

Grievances were still being received from the Pensioners Welfare Association and individual pensioners that their PPO is not being recorded by the banks in their passbook.

Pensioners Welfare Association: As a pensioner, one needs to ensure that one’s bank records the Pension Payment Order (PPO) number in the passbook. At times, banks do not update the PPO in the passbook of the pensioner or the family pensioner which may lead to unnecessary delays. The Department of Expenditure of Central Pension Pension Accounting Office under the Ministry of Finance has issued an Office Memorandum (OM) regarding marking of PPO number in the bank passbook of pensioners or family pensioners. Such OMs have also been issued several times in the past wherein banks were asked to record the PPO Number in the passbook of the pensioners. However, as per the OM, grievances were still being received from the Pensioners Welfare Association and individual pensioners that their PPO is not being recorded by the banks in their passbook.

Not having the PPO number updated in the passbook may also lead to problems during the transfer of pension account from one bank or branch to another bank or the branch. One may also face delay at the time when one has to apply for a duplicate Pension Payment Order (PPO) in case of missing of original PPO. The crucial period could be during the commencement of family pension to the spouse or dependent children after the death of a pensioner, etc. in the absence of ready availability of PPO numbers.

If the PPO is not updated, one may have to find out using a bank account. Also, pensioners in the month of November is required to submit Life Certificate which acts as evidence that the individual is alive. Along with other details required to be submitted, Pension payment order (PPO) number is also required to be provided by the pensioner.

In the event of a loss or damage to the PPO, there are rules in place for the issue of a duplicate PPO. Even in the Life Certificate which is supposed to be submitted to the pension disbursal bank branch once a year in November carries the PPO, it is better the same is also recorded in the passbook for meeting any future requirements.