Pension scheme: What meritorious Indian sportspersons get after retirement

The Ministry of Sports on Thursday announced the pension of sportsperson under its pension scheme for the sportsperson. The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the government gives lifelong pension under the scheme of ‘Pension to Meritorious Sportsperson’ to athletes who have won medals for the country in the international competitions only and have retired from active sports.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the Rathore said that currently, 588 sportspeople are getting the pension. The rate of pension has been revised with effect from 1-4-2018. The rate of pension has been doubled.

The revised rates of pension with effect from 1.4.2018 are as under:

S. No. Category of meritorious sportspersons Rate of Pension (Rs./per month) 1 Medallists at the Olympic Games / Para Olympic Games 20,000 2 Gold medallists at the World Cup/World Championship* in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines 16,000 3 Silver and Bronze medallists at the World Cup in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines 14,000 4 Gold medallists of the Asian/ Commonwealth Games/Para Asian Games 14,000 5 Silver and Bronze medallists of the Asian/Commonwealth Games/ Para Asian Games 12,000

Note: World Cup/World Championship held once in four years only shall be considered.

The Sports and Youth Ministry received a total allocation of Rs 2196.35 crore in the union budget for 2018-19, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Parliament in February. This year’s budget for sports has seen an increase by Rs 258.19 crore from last year. Jaitley allocated a total of Rs 2196.35 crore, as compared to Rs 1943.21 crore earmarked last year.

Here are important points from the sports budget:

# The Sports Authority of India (SAI), entrusted with the task of organising national camps, has been granted a total of Rs 429.56 crore, compared to last year’s Rs 481.

# The National Service Scheme has received an allocation of Rs 160 crore, compared to Rs 144 crore last year.

# The National Youth Corps has been given been granted Rs 80 crore, compared to Rs 60 crore last year.