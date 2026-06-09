As consultations for the 8th Pay Commission continued with various stakeholders, including employee unions, pensioners’ associations and various staff organisations, new demands and suggestions are being given to the commission. While many of these representations focus on pay revision, fitment factor and allowances, pensioners’ groups are drawing attention to retirement-related concerns and long-term financial security after retirement.

One such representation has come from the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS), which has submitted a memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission outlining a range of demands covering pension, healthcare, allowances and retirement benefits. Among these, retirement benefits form a key part of its recommendations.

The submission comes at a time when several employee unions have also expressed dissatisfaction over certain aspects of the Terms of Reference (ToR) approved by the Union Cabinet for the 8th Pay Commission last year. Some unions have argued that the ToR does not adequately address issues such as restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), pension parity and other long-pending demands of employees and retirees.

Retirement benefits should ensure dignity after retirement: RSCWS

According to the RSCWS memorandum, retirement benefits are a critical pillar of social security for government employees after decades of public service. The organisation said the 8th Pay Commission should place greater emphasis on ensuring a dignified and financially secure post-retirement life.

The society noted that the existing compensation structure relies heavily on allowances, many of which cease after retirement. However, expenses, especially healthcare costs, continue to rise, leading to a sharp decline in the real income of pensioners.

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Demand for periodic revision of gratuity ceiling

On Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), the RSCWS has recommended that the gratuity ceiling should be reviewed periodically and linked to rising pay levels and inflation.

The organisation has also called for timely payment of gratuity at the time of retirement and simplification of procedures to avoid delays. It further suggested that gratuity provisions under different pension systems such as OPS, NPS and UPS should be rationalised to ensure fairness among retirees.

Concerns over pension security under NPS and UPS

The railway pensioners’ body said adequate safeguards are needed under contributory pension systems to ensure predictable and stable income after retirement.

According to the memorandum, pension arrangements should provide sufficient protection against inflation and guarantee long-term financial security for retirees. The society has also reiterated its demand for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for employees who retired after 2004, arguing that it would help maintain equity among pensioners.

OROP-like principle for civilian pensioners

The RSCWS has also suggested that an OROP-like principle could be considered for civilian government pensioners.

It said retirees holding the same rank and having similar lengths of service should receive comparable pension benefits, irrespective of the period in which they retired. Such a move, it argued, would help reduce disparities among different batches of pensioners.

Pension commutation restoration period should be reduced

Another key demand relates to pension commutation.

Currently, the commuted portion of pension is restored after 15 years. The RSCWS said this period is too long, especially in a low-interest-rate environment. It has proposed reducing the restoration period to 10-12 years so that pensioners can regain their full pension earlier.

The memorandum also recommends periodic revision of leave encashment limits in line with pay revisions and inflation.

Focus on timely settlement of retirement dues

The organisation has further highlighted delays in the settlement of pension, gratuity and other retirement dues, saying such delays create financial hardship for retirees.

It has urged the 8th Pay Commission to recommend a stronger system for prompt processing and disbursement of all retirement-related payments.

8th Pay Commission timeline

The 8th Pay Commission is currently holding consultations with stakeholders, including central government employee unions, pensioners’ associations and various ministries. The commission is expected to continue these consultations over the coming months before finalising its recommendations.

As of now, the report is widely expected to be submitted to the government during 2027. After the government examines and approves the recommendations, implementation could take place around January 1, 2028, although the final timeline will depend on the completion of the commission’s work and subsequent government approval.

With consultations underway, demands relating to pension security, gratuity, commutation and retirement benefits are likely to remain among the key issues before the 8th Pay Commission in the months ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the memorandum submitted by the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) to the 8th Central Pay Commission. The proposals mentioned are suggestions and demands made by the organisation and do not represent decisions or recommendations approved by the government or the Pay Commission. Final recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and their implementation will be subject to government approval.

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