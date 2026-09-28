For a government pensioner, the decision to commute part of the pension can provide a useful lump sum immediately after retirement. But it also comes with a trade-off. A part of the monthly pension is reduced, and under the existing rules, that portion is restored only after 15 years.

Now, pensioners’ body Bharat Pensioners Samaj wants this 15-year period to be reconsidered.

In a representation dated September 21, 2026, the organisation has urged the 8th Central Pay Commission and the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare to undertake a fresh actuarial review of the commutation system. It has specifically asked the Pay Commission to examine whether the commuted portion of pension can be restored after 11 years instead of the existing 15 years.

The demand has come shortly after the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s September 16, 2026 judgment in the Bal Dev and Others case. Importantly, the court itself did not order that pension should be restored after 11 years. It upheld the existing 15-year rule against the challenge before it. However, the judgment examined in detail the actuarial basis of pension commutation, changes in commutation factors, interest rates and the arguments raised by pensioners about the period for which their pension continues to remain reduced.

BPS now wants the 8th Pay Commission to examine the issue afresh rather than simply continue with the 15-year formula.

What is pension commutation?

Pension commutation essentially allows a government employee to take a portion of the pension as a lump sum at retirement.

For central government employees, up to 40% of the pension can be commuted. The lump sum is calculated using a commutation factor linked to the employee’s age. In return, the monthly pension is reduced by the amount that has been commuted.

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For example, if a pensioner commutes a portion of the pension, that portion is deducted from the monthly pension. Under Rule 10-A of the CCS Commutation of Pension Rules, the commuted portion is restored after 15 years.

So, the pensioner receives a lump sum upfront but accepts a lower monthly pension for 15 years.

The question now being raised by pensioners’ organisations is simple: does the 15-year period still make actuarial sense today?

Why BPS wants the 15-year period reviewed

BPS has pointed to changes in the assumptions underlying pension commutation.

One of the important issues is the commutation factor.

The High Court judgment records that the commutation factor applicable at the relevant age has changed substantially over the years. The petitioners before the court pointed out that the factor applicable at age 58 in Himachal Pradesh had fallen from the earlier 10.46 to 8.371.

The central government commutation table has also undergone changes. The current table used for central government employees is based on a factor system that is different from the one that existed decades ago.

The logic put forward by pensioners is that if the amount paid upfront as commuted pension has changed because the actuarial assumptions and commutation factors have changed, the period over which the reduced pension continues should also be reviewed.

In simple terms, their argument is: the calculation of how much money a pensioner receives upfront has changed, so why should the recovery period automatically remain fixed at 15 years?

Pensioners say the amount can be recovered much earlier

This is at the heart of the 11-year demand. The petitioners in the Himachal Pradesh case argued that the amount paid as commuted pension, along with interest, is recovered through monthly pension deductions much before 15 years.

According to the calculations placed before the court, the recovery period worked out to around 10 to 12 years in several cases. The petitioners therefore argued that continuing the reduction for the full 15 years could mean that the government continues to recover money even after the amount paid as commuted pension, along with the applicable interest, has effectively been recovered.

This is one of the reasons BPS wants the matter to be examined by actuaries rather than settled merely through a fixed historical formula.

The organisation has therefore asked the 8th CPC to examine the commutation table, the factors used to calculate the lump sum, interest or discount rates, mortality data, changes in longevity and the actual recovery period.

The demand is not new

The issue of reducing the 15-year restoration period has been raised by pensioners’ organisations for years.

The Forum of Retired Indian Police Service Officers had challenged the 15-year recovery period before the Delhi High Court. It argued, among other things, that calculations showed that the commuted amount could be recovered with interest in a period shorter than 15 years. For different categories of retirees, the organisation’s calculations had produced recovery periods ranging from around 10.85 years to 12.73 years, depending on the retirement period and assumptions used.

The organisation had sought restoration based on the actual recovery period rather than an automatic 15-year period.

However, the Delhi High Court did not accept the challenge. The court noted that pension commutation involves complex actuarial calculations and significant financial implications and that the issue had already been examined by successive Pay Commissions.

This history is important because it shows why BPS is now asking the 8th CPC for a fresh actuarial examination, rather than simply asking the government to change the rule without a new calculation.

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What happened in the earlier Pay Commissions?

The 15-year restoration period has been examined by earlier Pay Commissions as well.

The issue was considered by the 6th Central Pay Commission after pensioners demanded that the restoration period be reduced. The 7th Central Pay Commission also examined the issue.

The argument against an automatic reduction is that commutation is not simply a calculation of principal plus interest.

There is also a mortality or longevity risk.

A pensioner receives a lump sum at retirement. The government then recovers that amount through a reduction in the monthly pension. But if the pensioner dies before the entire amount is recovered, the government cannot simply recover the balance from the family pension in the same manner. This creates a financial risk for the government.

This argument was also made by the Himachal Pradesh government before the High Court. The state said that a pensioner could die shortly after receiving the commuted amount, leaving an unrecovered balance. In such a situation, the family would continue to receive the applicable family pension without deduction towards the unpaid commuted amount.

That risk is one reason the government has historically defended the 15-year period.

Why 15 years was fixed in the first place

The 15-year formula has a long history.

The Supreme Court examined the issue in the Common Cause case in the 1980s. At that time, the court noted the arguments that the commuted amount was ordinarily recovered in around 12 years, but it did not disturb the 15-year formula for civilian pensioners. The court also took into account the advantages of commutation and the risk involved in providing a lump sum upfront.

The existing 15-year restoration framework therefore did not emerge simply as an arbitrary number. It was part of a broader policy and actuarial framework.

That is also why pensioners’ organisations are now arguing that the same framework should be subjected to a fresh actuarial test.

The numbers have changed since then

This is perhaps the strongest argument being placed before the 8th CPC.

The economic and demographic environment today is not the same as it was when the original commutation framework was developed.

Interest rates have changed.

Commutation factors have changed.

Life expectancy has changed.

The pension system itself has undergone several revisions through successive Pay Commissions.

Yet the restoration period has continued to remain 15 years.

BPS believes these changes justify asking a basic question: does the existing 15-year period still accurately reflect the economics of pension commutation?

The organisation has therefore asked the 8th CPC to look at the entire calculation rather than examine the 11-year demand in isolation.

What exactly has BPS asked the 8th Pay Commission to do?

BPS has made five broad requests.

First, it wants the 8th CPC to conduct a fresh actuarial review of the commutation table and factors.

The review, according to the representation, should consider interest and discount rates, mortality and longevity data and the actual period required to recover the commuted amount.

Second, it wants the existing 15-year restoration period to be reconsidered using current actuarial and economic parameters.

Third, as an immediate measure, BPS has asked the Commission to examine restoration of the commuted portion after 11 years.

The organisation has also kept the door open for an even shorter period if an updated actuarial study supports it.

Fourth, BPS has proposed an expert or actuarial committee comprising qualified actuaries, representatives of the concerned ministries and the 8th CPC, along with representatives of pensioners’ organisations.

The committee, it says, should examine the issue objectively and make time-bound recommendations.

Finally, BPS has sought suitable amendments to the CCS Commutation of Pension Rules. It has also asked that any revised provision be considered for existing pensioners wherever legally and administratively possible.

Why 11 years?

The 11-year figure is not simply a number picked from nowhere.

It is linked to calculations presented by pensioners in the recent litigation.

In the Himachal Pradesh case, the petitioners argued that the commuted amount, along with interest, was effectively recovered within roughly 10 to 12 years in the cases examined. That formed the basis of their argument that continuing the reduction for the full 15 years needs reconsideration.

Earlier litigation has also seen pensioners’ organisations make similar calculations.

The Forum of Retired IPS Officers, for instance, had argued that the actual recovery period for different categories of retirees could be below 15 years.

Therefore, the 11-year proposal should be understood as a demand for a new actuarial benchmark, rather than as an already accepted calculation applicable to every pensioner.

But there is another side to the argument

The government has consistently pointed out that pension commutation involves more than adding up the monthly deductions.

The lump sum is paid upfront. The government takes the risk that the pensioner may die before the full amount is recovered. The government has also argued that commutation is voluntary. A retiree is not required to commute pension and can instead retain the full monthly pension from the beginning.

The High Court in Himachal Pradesh ultimately did not strike down the 15-year rule.

It held that the prescription of 15 years represents a policy decision based on actuarial evaluation, expert recommendations and longstanding statutory practice. The court said such policy questions should not ordinarily be replaced by individual mathematical calculations through judicial review.

This distinction is important.

The court has not ordered restoration after 11 years. The 11-year restoration is BPS’s demand before the 8th CPC.

Why the 8th Pay Commission now matters

The 8th Central Pay Commission provides a fresh institutional opportunity to examine the issue.

BPS is effectively asking the Commission to go back to the underlying numbers.

How much does a pensioner receive when pension is commuted?

What assumptions are used to calculate that amount?

What rate of interest or discount rate is relevant?

What are the current mortality and longevity patterns?

How long does it actually take to recover the amount through reduced pension?

And, importantly, does the existing 15-year period still balance the financial risk to the government with the interests of pensioners?

BPS wants these questions answered through an actuarial exercise.

Its representation therefore does not merely ask for an across-the-board reduction from 15 years to 11 years. It asks for an evidence-based review, while putting 11 years forward as the immediate period that should be examined.

For pensioners, the difference can be significant.

If the restoration period is reduced, a pensioner who has completed 11 years after commutation could start receiving the full pension sooner. That would mean a higher monthly pension during the later years of retirement, when medical expenses and other living costs can become increasingly important.

But whether 11 years is actuarially justified is precisely the question BPS wants the 8th CPC to examine.

For now, therefore, the 15-year rule remains in place. The latest development is a fresh demand from BPS for the government and the 8th Pay Commission to revisit it in light of changed economic, demographic and actuarial conditions.

The final decision will depend on the Commission’s examination and the government’s policy decision.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the representation submitted by Bharat Pensioners Samaj to the 8th Central Pay Commission and the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare. The demand to restore commuted pension after 11 years is a request made by the pensioners’ organisation and is not an existing government decision or an order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The High Court judgment discussed the actuarial and economic aspects of the 15-year restoration period but did not direct the government to reduce it to 11 years. Any change in the existing pension commutation rules will depend on the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the subsequent decision of the government.