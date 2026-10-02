One of the biggest mistakes in retirement planning is to look only at the income available on the date of retirement. The more important question is whether that income can retain its purchasing power over the next 20 or 30 years.

Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), India’s annual retail inflation rate for August 2026 was 4.82%, surpassing the RBI’s medium-term target of 4% for the third consecutive month while being within the RBI’s target range of 2-6%.

SBI Research predicts that in October-November of 2026, retail inflation in India will rise above 6%. So at a 6% inflation rate, expenses may roughly double every 12 years. A retiree spending Rs 50,000 a month today would need almost Rs 90,000 after 10 years and around Rs 1.60 lakh after 20 years simply to maintain the same lifestyle.

The purchasing power of some instruments, such as pensions, rental income, and systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs), can fluctuate dramatically due to inflation, so it’s important to weigh not only how much income these instruments generate now, but also how well that income can keep up with rising costs over the next 20 to 30 years.

That is why retirement income should not only provide cash flow. It also needs an element of growth.

60-year-old retiree: Pension, rent or SWP for rising expenses?

For illustration, let us assume:

Parameter Pension Rental Income SWP Starting monthly income Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Annual income growth 0% 5% 6% Inflation 6% 6% 6%

The monthly income required to maintain the same lifestyle would evolve as follows:

Period Income required at 6% inflation Fixed pension Rent growing at 5% Inflation-linked SWP Today Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 After 5 years Rs 66,911 Rs 50,000 Rs 63,814 Rs 66,911 After 10 years Rs 89,542 Rs 50,000 Rs 81,445 Rs 89,542 After 15 years Rs 1,19,828 Rs 50,000 Rs 1,03,946 Rs 1,19,828 After 20 years Rs 1,60,357 Rs 50,000 Rs 1,32,665 Rs 1,60,357

The numbers show why nominal income can be misleading.

After 20 years, the retiree would require approximately Rs 1.60 lakh per month to buy what Rs 50,000 buys today.

A fixed pension of Rs 50,000 would meet only around 31% of the required monthly income at that stage.

Rent growing at 5% fares much better. It reaches approximately Rs 1.33 lakh per month, but still falls short by around Rs 27,700 per month because even a one-percentage-point gap between rental growth and inflation compounds significantly over two decades.

An inflation-linked SWP can deliberately increase the withdrawal to approximately Rs 1.60 lakh. But that does not automatically mean the strategy is sustainable. The starting corpus must be sufficient to support those rising withdrawals.

So, purely from an inflation-matching perspective, SWP offers the most direct mechanism, while a pension provides maximum predictability and rental income lies somewhere in between.

Retirement at 60: Will Rs 60,000 monthly income beat inflation?

Let us assume:

Inflation: 6%

Fixed pension: Rs 60,000 per month with no escalation

Rental income: Rs 60,000 per month initially, increasing 5% annually

SWP corpus: Rs 1.20 crore

Illustrative portfolio return: 8% annually

SWP increase: 6% annually

Retirement period: 30 years

At 6% inflation, a monthly expense of Rs 60,000 today would rise to about Rs 3.25 lakh during the 30th year of retirement and approximately Rs 3.45 lakh by the end of 30 years.

Retirement year Monthly expense required Fixed pension Rent at 5% growth Year 1 Rs 60,000 Rs 60,000 Rs 60,000 Year 5 Rs 75,749 Rs 60,000 Rs 72,930 Year 10 Rs 1,01,369 Rs 60,000 Rs 93,080 Year 20 Rs 1,81,536 Rs 60,000 Rs 1.51 lakh Year 30 Rs 3,25,103 Rs 60,000 Rs 2.47 lakh

Fixed pension: How can one arrive at the additional Rs 73.5 lakh corpus?

The pension remains Rs 60,000 per month, or Rs 7.20 lakh per year, throughout retirement. The expenditure, however, keeps increasing at 6%. Here, 1.06 means 100% of the previous year’s expense + 6% inflation.

Year 1 expense: Rs 7.20 lakh

Year 1 pension: Rs 7.20 lakh

Shortfall: Nil

Year 2 expense:

Rs 7.20 lakh × 1.06 = Rs 7.632 lakh

Pension = Rs 7.20 lakh

Year 2 shortfall = Rs 43,200

Year 3 expense:

Rs 7.20 lakh × 1.06² = approximately Rs 8.09 lakh

Pension = Rs 7.20 lakh

Year 3 shortfall = approximately Rs 89,000

The same calculation continues for all 30 years.

The future shortfalls are then discounted back to today’s value at an assumed 8% return.

Present value of 30 years of inflation-adjusted expenses:

approximately Rs 1.545 crore

Present value of 30 years of fixed Rs 7.20 lakh annual pension:

approximately Rs 81.05 lakh

Therefore:

Rs 1.545 crore − Rs 81.05 lakh = Rs 73.47 lakh

So the retiree would require approximately Rs 73.5 lakh of additional corpus today to bridge the purchasing-power gap created by a fixed pension.

This clearly shows the challenge with fixed income in retirement: the income remains unchanged while expenditure continues to compound.

Rental income: How can one arrive at the additional Rs 17.6 lakh corpus?

Here the starting rent is also Rs 60,000 per month, or Rs 7.20 lakh annually, but rent is assumed to increase by 5% every year.

Year 1 rent: Rs 7.20 lakh

Year 2 rent:

Rs 7.20 lakh × 1.05 = Rs 7.56 lakh

But Year 2 expenditure at 6% inflation is:

Rs 7.20 lakh × 1.06 = Rs 7.632 lakh

So the Year 2 shortfall is:

Rs 7.632 lakh − Rs 7.56 lakh = Rs 7,200

The initial gap is small, but because expenditure grows at 6% while rent grows at 5%, the difference widens over time.

By the 30th year:

Required monthly expenditure: approximately Rs 3.25 lakh

Monthly rental income: approximately Rs 2.48 lakh

Monthly gap:

Rs 3.25 lakh − Rs 2.48 lakh = approximately Rs 77,000

To calculate the additional corpus required today, we again compare the present value of the two income streams.

Present value of 30 years of inflation-adjusted expenses growing at 6%:

approximately Rs 1.545 crore

Present value of 30 years of rent growing at 5%:

approximately Rs 1.369 crore

Therefore:

Rs 1.545 crore − Rs 1.369 crore = approximately Rs 17.6 lakh

So the retiree would require approximately Rs 17.6 lakh additional corpus today to bridge the gap between 5% rental growth and 6% inflation.

This is before accounting for vacancy, maintenance, property tax, brokerage or repairs. Once these costs are considered, the actual supplementary corpus could be higher.

SWP: How can one arrive at the required Rs 1.55 crore corpus?

In the SWP case, the retiree wants the withdrawal itself to rise at the same 6% rate as inflation.

The first year’s withdrawal is:

Rs 60,000 × 12 = Rs 7.20 lakh

The second year’s withdrawal becomes:

Rs 7.20 lakh × 1.06 = Rs 7.632 lakh

The third year’s withdrawal becomes:

Rs 7.20 lakh × 1.06² = approximately Rs 8.09 lakh

The withdrawal keeps increasing by 6% every year for 30 years.

Since the portfolio is assumed to earn 8%, we calculate the present value of this growing stream of withdrawals.

The growing-annuity formula is:

Required corpus = First-year withdrawal ÷ (Return − Growth rate) × [1 − ((1 + Growth rate) ÷ (1 + Return))³⁰]

Putting in the assumptions:

Rs 7.20 lakh ÷ (8% − 6%) × [1 − (1.06 ÷ 1.08)³⁰]

This gives approximately:

Rs 1.545 crore

So a retiree wanting to start with Rs 60,000 per month and increase the withdrawal by 6% annually for 30 years would mathematically require approximately Rs 1.55 crore today, assuming an 8% annual portfolio return.

Since the retiree has only Rs 1.20 crore:

Rs 1.545 crore − Rs 1.20 crore = Rs 34.5 lakh

Therefore, the additional corpus required is approximately:

Rs 34.5 lakh

The initial withdrawal rate from Rs 1.20 crore is already:

Rs 7.20 lakh ÷ Rs 1.20 crore = 6%

and the withdrawal then increases every year. Under the smooth 8% return assumption, the Rs 1.20 crore corpus would therefore not comfortably sustain the full 30-year retirement period.

In actual markets, returns will not arrive evenly every year. A sharp fall during the initial years of retirement can further increase the risk because withdrawals continue even when portfolio values are temporarily depressed.

Putting all three together

Retirement strategy Present value of income available Present value of required 30-year spending Additional corpus required today Fixed pension Rs 81.05 lakh Rs 1.545 crore Rs 73.5 lakh Rent growing at 5% Rs 1.369 crore Rs 1.545 crore Rs 17.6 lakh SWP corpus available Rs 1.20 crore Rs 1.545 crore Rs 34.5 lakh

The three strategies fail in different ways.

A fixed pension faces the largest purchasing-power gap because the income does not grow at all.

Rental income comes much closer to inflation because rent is assumed to grow at 5% annually, although actual net income may be lower after vacancy and property-related expenses.

An SWP can fully match the inflation-adjusted cash-flow requirement, but only if the initial corpus is adequate. In this example, Rs 1.20 crore is not sufficient; roughly Rs 1.55 crore would be required under the stated assumptions.

So the comparison should not be based only on the size of the mathematical gap. It should also consider certainty, liquidity, inflation linkage, costs, and risk.

Pension, rent, or SWP: Which keeps up with inflation?

Inflation is one of the most significant challenges in retirement planning, particularly because retirement can extend over 25–30 years. The challenge is not merely to generate a regular income, but to ensure that the income retains its purchasing power over time.

“Pension, rental income and systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs) address this challenge differently. A pension provides a predictable income stream, rental income offers the potential for periodic increases, while an SWP provides flexibility and the opportunity to benefit from market-linked returns,” said Abhishekh Goenka, Chief Investment Officer, PPFAS Pension.

A fixed pension, without inflation adjustment, will gradually lose purchasing power. However, it provides a predictable source of income throughout the applicable payment period and can help retirees meet essential expenses without depending on market conditions. Inflation-linked pensions, where available, address this challenge differently by increasing payments in line with a specified inflation measure or adjustment mechanism.

Rental income offers the potential for inflation protection through periodic rent revisions, subject to lease terms and market conditions. However, rent escalation is neither automatic nor necessarily equal to inflation. Moreover, vacancies, maintenance, property taxes and other expenses can reduce net rental income and affect its ability to keep pace with rising living costs.

An SWP offers a different approach. By investing in a diversified portfolio, retirees have the potential to benefit from capital appreciation and increase their withdrawals over time. This can help address rising living costs, particularly over a long retirement horizon.

However, an SWP is not a guaranteed income product. Its sustainability depends on investment returns, the initial withdrawal rate, market volatility and the timing of returns. Withdrawals during periods of market decline can accelerate the depletion of the investment corpus.

“None of the three can do the job alone. Inflation is best handled by combining a pension, which gives certainty, with growth-oriented investments that meet rising expenses. Together they balance a stable income with sustainability over the long run,” according to Goenka.

“From an inflation-protection perspective, a fixed pension provides certainty, rental income provides partial inflation linkage, while a properly structured SWP provides the greatest flexibility to deliberately increase income in line with inflation. The trade-off is that SWP comes with market volatility and sequence-of-returns risk, which needs to be managed carefully,” said Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFPCM, Group CEO & CIO, Wise Finserv.

Should retirees combine these three sources rather than depend on just one?

In most cases, a combination can create a more resilient retirement-income structure than depending entirely on one source.

Retirement income is better constructed in layers rather than expecting one asset to solve every problem.

A pension or other predictable income can support essential household expenditure. Rental income can provide another recurring cash flow with some ability to increase over time. An investment portfolio with an SWP can provide growth, liquidity and flexibility.

Each source manages a different risk.

A pension reduces dependence on financial markets. Rental property provides recurring cash flow and a real asset. An SWP provides diversification, liquidity and the ability to increase withdrawals over time.

More importantly, having predictable income sources can help the retiree avoid selling long-term investments simply because markets are temporarily weak.

The objective should therefore not be to maximise income from one source. It should be to create predictable income today while preserving enough growth to fund tomorrow’s expenses.

High inflation in retirement: How should you protect your corpus?

Retirement does not mean the portfolio should become 100% fixed income.

A person retiring at 60 may still have another 25 to 30 years ahead. If the portfolio becomes too conservative, inflation itself can become one of the biggest risks.

According to Yadav, a practical retirement portfolio can be structured into three buckets.

Bucket 1 should provide income and certainty. It should cover essential expenditure and emergencies through high-quality instruments such as the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, government-backed fixed-income instruments, RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds, and suitable annuities. The objective here is not to maximise return. It is to create predictability and reduce dependence on market conditions for day-to-day expenses.

Bucket 2 should provide stability with some growth. Depending on the retiree’s risk profile, this may include suitable hybrid, balanced advantage, equity savings or multi-asset strategies. This bucket can supplement regular income and, importantly, reduce the need to sell long-term equity investments during a weak market.

Bucket 3 should protect tomorrow’s purchasing power. Money that is unlikely to be required for ten years or more can remain invested in appropriate growth assets such as diversified equity strategies. This part of the portfolio is important because a retirement lasting 25 to 30 years still requires meaningful growth to counter inflation.

The principle is simple: Bucket 1 pays today’s bills, Bucket 2 provides resilience, and Bucket 3 finances tomorrow’s lifestyle.

The withdrawal strategy matters just as much as the asset allocation.

Rather than increasing the SWP mechanically every year irrespective of market conditions, retirees can follow a guardrail approach.

“When portfolio returns are healthy, withdrawals can broadly rise with inflation. But after a sharp market fall, discretionary increases can be moderated for a year or two while essential expenses continue to be funded from the more stable part of the portfolio,” stated Yadav.

This helps protect the corpus from being permanently damaged during weak markets.

Retirement planning: How to protect your corpus from inflation and volatility

A retiree’s investment strategy should balance three objectives: generating regular income, preserving capital, and achieving sufficient long-term growth to offset inflation.

“When inflation remains elevated for several years, relying entirely on fixed-income investments may expose the retiree to a gradual erosion of purchasing power. Conversely, excessive exposure to equities can increase the risk of significant portfolio losses, particularly when withdrawals are required during market downturns,” said Goenka.

A diversified asset allocation across equity, fixed income and liquid investments can help balance these competing requirements.

Equity provides the potential for long-term capital appreciation and inflation protection, while high-quality fixed-income instruments offer relatively predictable cash flows and help moderate portfolio volatility.

Liquid investments provide a reserve to meet near-term expenses without having to sell long-term investments during unfavourable market conditions.

“Periodic rebalancing is also important to maintain the intended asset allocation and manage risk. During periods of strong market performance, a portion of the gains can be transferred to fixed-income or liquid investments to replenish the withdrawal reserve. Conversely, during market downturns, discretionary withdrawals may need to be moderated to protect the corpus,” recommended Goenka.

On withdrawals, a modest starting rate and a yearly review work better than a fixed formula. The aim is to meet today’s income needs without weakening the portfolio’s ability to support expenses later, since retirement may last 25 to 30 years.

What retirees must factor in?

When comparing rental income and an SWP, retirees should evaluate the net income generated and its sustainability, rather than relying solely on the headline rental yield or the initial withdrawal amount.

According to Goenka, both have the potential to supplement retirement income and address inflation, but they carry different risks.

Rental income: Rental income should be assessed after accounting for vacancy periods, maintenance, property taxes, insurance and other recurring expenses. For instance, even if rent increases by 5% annually, these costs can reduce the absolute net rental income.

Vacancy can also lead to temporary income interruptions, while unexpected repairs may require additional expenditure. Retirees should therefore maintain a separate reserve for property-related expenses and avoid assuming that the property will remain occupied continuously.

SWP: An SWP is exposed to market volatility and sequence-of-returns risk, which refers to the impact of the timing of investment returns on the sustainability of withdrawals. Poor market returns, particularly during the initial years of retirement, can have a disproportionate impact because withdrawals continue even when the portfolio value declines.

This can accelerate corpus depletion and reduce the portfolio’s ability to recover. Maintaining an adequate liquidity reserve, diversifying investments and adopting a flexible withdrawal strategy can help manage these risks.

Conclusion: Rental income and SWPs can both contribute to maintaining purchasing power, but neither guarantees inflation protection. Rental income is exposed to property-related costs and occupancy risks, while SWPs are subject to market volatility and the risk of premature corpus depletion.

In this context, a pension can provide a relatively predictable income foundation for essential expenses, while rental income and SWPs can serve as supplementary sources to meet rising costs and provide financial flexibility.

A combination of these sources, supported by adequate reserves and periodic reviews, can help retirees manage risks and sustain their income over a long retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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