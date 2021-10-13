PE investment in real estate dips 45% in Q3 2021: Savills India

Data centres garnered the highest share of about 34% in total private equity investments in Q3 2021.

Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector stood at $477 million (Rs 35 billion) during Q3 2021, marking a 45% QoQ decline, according to the latest report by Savills India, a global property consultancy firm.

The investment inflow amounted to $3.3 billion (Rs 233 billion) during January through September 2021, equivalent to almost half (49%) of the investment inflows that the sector witnessed in entire 2020. This temporary slowdown in investment activity can be attributed to delayed decision-making by investors in the face of the pandemic.

As per the report, data centres garnered the highest share of about 34% in total private equity investments in Q3 2021. Data centres have proven to be resilient to the impact of the current pandemic in India. With the growing need for digital connectivity leading to a sharp rise in data usage, the demand for data centres, too, has soared.

India PE Investment in Real Estate (in USD bn)

“As the vaccine programme has picked up speed, we will see business confidence gaining momentum. In spite of the pandemic, the year 2021 has continued to witness some marque deals across real estate segments,” said Diwakar Rana, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Savills India.

Q3 2021 also witnessed India’s maiden investment by a global pension fund in life science R&D asset where Ivanhoé Cambridge and Lighthouse Canton jointly invested $100 million (Rs 7.4 billion) in life science R&D facilities in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Savills India anticipates India to further cement its position in the global life science arena in the post-pandemic world, thereby presenting a lucrative opportunity for private equity investors focusing on life science R&D real estate.