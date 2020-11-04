  • MORE MARKET STATS

Paytm SBI Card: Your Paytm transaction history could help you get a Credit Card!

By: |
November 4, 2020 7:48 PM

SBI Card will also be able to leverage Paytm's extensive reach to bring new age, digitally evolved consumers across India, a safe, convenient, and rewarding payment solution, combined with the benefits of a credit card, he added.

paytm sbi cardPaytm SBI card launched.

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Wednesday said it has launched credit cards in partnership with the digital payment platform Paytm. Available in two variants, Paytm SBI Card and Paytm SBI Card SELECT, the product has been launched on the Visa platform. This launch is in line with SBI Card’s endeavour to offer customers tailored products which bring maximum value in line with spending needs and to encourage digital forms of payments for a safe and enhanced customer experience, SBI Card said in a release.

The partnership aims to bring ‘new to credit’ users into the formal economy and empowering them to control their finances. The card which can be used across Paytm ecosystem, third party platform and offline retail stores, will also enable digital process for the card application, issuance and managing the expenses, it said.

Related News

SBI Card said the Paytm variants of the card are equipped with Tap to Pay feature for seamless, contactless payments.
“The credit card industry in India remains largely under-penetrated. Also, given the current scenario where social distancing is a way of life and cashless payments are a safer alternative, there has been a renewed impetus to digital payments from all corners. Our strategic partnership with Paytm is intended towards making credit cards more accessible to all,” said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card.

SBI Card will also be able to leverage Paytm’s extensive reach to bring new age, digitally evolved consumers across India, a safe, convenient, and rewarding payment solution, combined with the benefits of a credit card, he added.

“Further, in an innovative move, we will be underwriting customers basis their transaction history on Paytm, thereby bringing the Paytm SBI Card seamlessly to a huge customer base,” Tewari said.

The card is designed to benefit India’s aspiring youth and evolved professioanls, said Bhavesh Gupta (CEO – Paytm Lending).

T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said the tap to pay benefit at times like these, the premium offers and discounts packaged into this card makes it a good value proposition for Indian customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Paytm SBI Card Your Paytm transaction history could help you get a Credit Card!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will you get compound interest waiver on loan account sold by one bank to another? Check new FinMin FAQs
2Gift your wife something memorable this Karwa Chauth
3Trying to get a home loan after retirement? Here is how you can increase your chances of approval