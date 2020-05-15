Paytm Payments Bank launches cash at home facility for senior citizens in Delhi NCR

PPBL said that ‘Cash at Home’ facility has been launched to make the banking experience more convenient and accessible for their customers.

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has launched ‘Cash at Home’ facility for senior and differently-abled citizens to help them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. This service from PPBL will enable these people to raise cash withdrawal requests on their Paytm Payments Bank app and the requested amount will be delivered at their doorstep. This facility was brought in so that those people do not have to step out during this pandemic.

PPBL said that ‘Cash at Home’ facility has been launched to make the banking experience more convenient and accessible for their customers.

Process for availing Cash at Home

The process for availing the ‘Cash at Home’ facility is simple. Any senior citizen or differently-abled person holding a savings account with the Paytm Payments Bank can click on the ‘Cash at Home’ tab in their Paytm app. Then they need to enter the desired amount and submit their request. Within 2 days of raising the request, the bank executive will deliver the requested amount at the account holder’s registered address. Note that, the minimum and the maximum amount that can be requested is Rs 1000 and Rs 5000, respectively.

Satish Kumar Gupta, CEO and MD, Paytm Payments Bank, said, “Our latest ‘Cash at Home’ facility will be of immense help to those people who cannot visit an ATM or bank branch due to age, health, or any other issues.”

Recently, PPBL has also launched a Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility wherein customers can receive the benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL Savings Account.

It may be noted that various other banks have also offered their customers the facility to deposit as well as withdraw money from their home itself, using the door to door banking services. For instance, with SBI this service was initially available only for senior citizens, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, any and all account holders can avail of this service. Other banks offering this service include HDFC Bank, Deutsche Bank, and Axis Bank. However, this facility can be availed by paying a fee ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 200, depending on the bank.