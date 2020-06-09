Paytm cheque book facility for account holders on the anvil: Here is how to apply, track the status

Paytm Cheque Book: One will also be able to track the status of issued cheques on the app.

Paytm Payments Bank has announced the upcoming launch of the cheque book facility for their account holders. One can order the cheque book through the app. As an account holder, one is required to upload signature and supporting documents on the ‘Cheque Book’ section, select the variant (10 or 25 leaves) and submit the request after payment. Once requested, the cheque book would be delivered at the KYC address within 7-10 working days. One will also be able to track the status of issued cheques on your app.

Paytm Payments Bank offers a Savings Account with no account opening charges or minimum balance requirements and can keep up to Rs. 1 lakh in the account. The account opening process is simple and completely digital.

Every Paytm Payments Bank account holder is issued a free Digital Debit Card at the time of account opening. Account-holders can request for a physical Debit Card through their Paytm App. One can use the Rupay Debit card across most online websites and apps in India and also avail benefits such as discounts and cashback across a large number of merchants. One can withdraw cash at more than 200,000 ATMs across India and also use the free virtual card to make online purchases across all merchants accepting RuPay cards.

There is a free insurance cover of up to Rs. 2 lakh in the incident of death or permanent total disability according to the terms and conditions. Going forward, with the cheque book facility, writing cheques for transfer of funds to a third-party will become easier.