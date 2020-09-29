  • MORE MARKET STATS

Paytm brings back UPI cashback, scratch cards

By: |
September 29, 2020 8:08 AM

The firm had temporarily removed the cashback component to comply with Google’s Play Store policy requirements.

Paytm, Paytm UPI cashback, paytm scratch cards, Google, Paytm Cricket League, Google play store, Paytm appPaytm had said it was “forced to comply” with Google’s mandate of removing its UPI cashback offer and scratch cards to get relisted on the Play Store.

Paytm on Monday announced that it has brought back the Paytm Cricket League with UPI cashback and scratch cards. The firm had temporarily removed the cashback component to comply with Google’s Play Store policy requirements.

“While we remain firm in our stance on the action taken by Google, we have made a few changes to our promotions so that our cricket celebrations with you continue uninterrupted,” Paytm said in a blog post. Paytm Cricket League allows users to collect stickers of cricket stars as they pay digitally for their mobile bills, recharges, buying groceries or money transfers. Once they complete a set, they can redeem it for cash-backs of up to Rs 1,000.

Earlier this month, Google had briefly pulled the Paytm app from the Play Store as it viewed the cashback campaign to be in contravention of its gambling policies.

Paytm had said it was “forced to comply” with Google’s mandate of removing its UPI cashback offer and scratch cards to get relisted on the Play Store.

“We maintain that our promotional campaign was within guidelines and there was no violation. We believe that such arbitrary actions and accusatory labelling go against the laws of our country and acceptable norms of fair competition by arbitrarily depriving our users of innovative services,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

