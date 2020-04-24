Paytm Akshay Tritiya Gold Offer: Buy Gold for as little as Re 1 during lockdown, get cashback

Paytm Gold: This Akshay Tritiya, Indians can buy gold from the safe confines of their homes and win a chance to earn 100 per cent goldback.

Paytm Gold Offer Promo Code: Akshay Tritiya 2020 is falling on a Sunday as the date is April 26 and the country is in a lockdown amidst COVID-19 pandemic. However, if you wish to, there are ways to invest in gold sitting at home. India’s leading financial services platform Paytm today announced that this Akshay Tritiya, Indians can buy gold from the safe confines of their homes and win a chance to earn 100 per cent goldback. The company said that Indians do not have to miss celebrating an important festival during the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, as Paytm is allowing citizens to buy gold for as little as Rs 1 which can be bought on the app itself.

Paytm in partnership with MMTC has announced exciting offers allowing customers to buy gold with no minimum quantity restrictions. Starting April 24, customers can avail Sweepstake offer by Paytm wherein one lucky person will win 100 per cent goldback of up to Rs 3000 with assured two per cent goldback worth up to Rs. 3000. The offer is valid till April 26, 2020.

Paytm has recorded 90-kilogram gold purchased on its platform via digital gold during the lockdown period. The gold purchased on Paytm comes with best in class quality of 24K 99.99 per cent pure gold from MMTC-PAMP.

As per the website, the terms and conditions are as follows:

Minimum Order Value is Rs 1000

Apply Code WINGOLD on your Paytm Gold purchase

One winner every hour gets 100 per cent goldback

Maximum goldback for this promocode is Rs.3000

Promocode valid between 24.04.2020 12:01 PM – 26.04.2020 23:59 PM

Goldback will be credited to your Paytm Gold wallet in 5-7 working days after the campaign ends

Promo applicable on MMTC-PAMP gold buy only

If you already have a Gold Accumulation Plan Account (GAP) with required Gold seller, Gold will be credited in that account otherwise a new GAP account will be created for you. Customers do not have to worry about the safety of gold they buy on Paytm as it ensures 100 per cent secure and insured storage in Gold Locker facility at no extra cost. The company said that as soon as the government allows movement of non-essential items, customers would have the option of getting the gold delivered to their homes.