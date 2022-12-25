Paysharp receives RBI nod for a payment aggregator in-principle license

In recent times, we have witnessed how companies upgrade and revamp themselves to stay relevant in the competitive market. With companies going digital and payment methods evolving, there are new players in the market. Paysharp, three years old fintech company, is focusing on the B2B payments space with flat pricing. It has also received RBI’s nod for Payment Aggregator In-Principle License.

Here’s how it will help:

Paysharp offers enterprise-grade complete Virtual account and UPI solutions for businesses to easily integrate with their solution or Mobile app so businesses can collect frictionless payments. It will provide a complete collection solution with branded UPI handle and customization with all the UPI payment options such as mobile intent, collection request, and dynamic QR code.

How does it work?

Businesses can easily integrate UPI or virtual account solutions. Paysharp only charges a flat fee per transaction as a platform fee to businesses, which is a cost-effective alternative to percentage-based pricing. Paysharp’s payment solution is technically very strong and designed to handle unpredictable scales. Apart from Payment gateway services. Paysharp also provides solution to billers to onboard as BBPS (Bharat bill payment system)