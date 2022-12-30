PAYING TRAVEL BILLS: Ways to fund your foreign jaunts

The New Year 2023 is just round the corner and it is when most of us either travel or plan to travel with our family and friends. While some prefer to travel within the country, others like to go abroad. Since foreign travel is expensive, you must carefully arrange funds to avoid money problems while in another country. Here are some options through which you can arrange funds when you plan an international trip.

Personal loan

A personal loan can come to your rescue if you have a cash crunch for your trip. It is an unsecured loan, so you don’t need to pledge any collateral while availing the funds. However, it is advisable to borrow what is required for your travel as personal loans command higher interest rates ranging between 10% and 20%, and even higher. The lender may also levy a processing fee. So, assess all the associated charges before you go ahead.

Get travel loan

A travel or holiday loan is a type of personal loan borrowed specifically for funding travelling activities. Since this is an unsecured loan, it comes with a short tenure. Many lenders also offer these loans as personal loans. You can avail of travel loans for both domestic and foreign travel. The interest rates may start from 10.50% and go up to 15% and even more depending on the lender and your profile and eligibility.

International credit card

Having an international credit card can be very useful when you make transactions with merchants across the globe. If you fall short of funds, these credit cards can come to your rescue and help you provide much-needed liquidity. However, it is essential to know about all the charges related to services you avail to avoid too many additional costs.

These credit cards typically charge you annual and joining fees, which may range from Rs 250 and can go up to Rs 3,500 and even more depending on the type of card you choose. Besides, you may be charged some money for cash withdrawal, currency exchange, etc., and the rate of interest can go up to 45% annualised.

Travel operators finance scheme

These days many tour operators are offering financing schemes for foreign travel. The schemes are often launched in association with NBFCs and financial institutions to provide funds for travel tickets, hotels, food, transport, etc. Depending on your requirements and income, these schemes offer funds of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. You can also pay the total travel cost to your tour agency in EMIs.

Also, some fintech companies offer ‘Travel Now, Pay Later’ similar to BNPL offerings. Depending on your repayment abilities, these offer Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh or more. The interest on such loans vary from lender to lender, but typically starts from 11% and go up to 20% and even more.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, says, “If you plan to take a personal loan for travel, ensure that you have a budget and borrow only after assessing your repayment capacity. With a credit score of 750 or above, you will be better positioned to negotiate with your lender for a lower interest rate. Choose your loan tenure and amount carefully and ensure that you repay it as per the terms and conditions agreed to with the lender.”

Whenever you avail a loan for travel, pay attention to the rate of interest. Travel is a discretionary expense. So, only take a loan when you have sufficient income to pay back your debts without any financial stress.

travel SMART

* Take a loan when you have sufficient income to pay back your debts without any financial stres

* Compare the interest rates, additional charges and T&Cs of different lenders before borrowing

* With a credit score of 750 or above, you will be able to negotiate with your lender for a lower rate