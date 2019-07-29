Paying high credit card charges? Know how to avoid additional charges on your credit card

In case of cash transactions like a cash advance from an ATM using the credit card, cash advance fee is charged.

Credit cards come with a lot of features, such as additional discounts and interesting reward points. Credit cards also come in different categories to suit every type of need. Even though credit cards provide instant money during emergencies, the charges associated with credit cards are very high. Experts suggest, when using a credit card, one should be aware of the different fees that are charged on them.

The credit card charges for any respective bank are generally mentioned on the bank website. Though some of these charges are mandatory for using a credit card, some charges can be avoided or even reversed.

Common Credit card charges

The mandatory credit card charges include the annual or the renewal fee which ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 5000, depending on the type of card and the features it offers.

In case of cash transactions like cash advance from an ATM using the credit card, cash advance fee is charged. The cash advance fees are generally around 2 to 3 per cent of the amount withdrawn or a minimum of Rs 500. The charges are billed in the next credit card statement to the cardholder.

With cash advances, some credit cards also carry a finance charge of 2-3 per cent per month from the date of withdrawal, until the full payment is made.

Late payment charges generally vary between Rs 100 and Rs 5,000, depending on the money you have borrowed and the statement balance. Late payment charges are attracted when the credit card holder makes his credit card payment after the due date. However, some banks do not charge late payment charges if the statement balance is up to Rs 100.

If you are revolving your credit, that is you pay only the minimum payment due, that charges that get added to your credit card are very high. For instance, HDFC Bank credit cards charge monthly 3.49 per cent per month, which comes to an annual interest rate of 41.88 per annum.

Avoid additional credit card charges