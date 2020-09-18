Parliament passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

The bill was introduced in the upper house by Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent “to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic”. Rajya Sabha passed the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It had got the approval of Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill was introduced in the upper house by Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday. The upper house also passed the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which proposes to reduce the salaries and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent for a year, to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy moved the bill. Both the bills were taken up simultaneously and passed by voice vote.