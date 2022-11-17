Paras Buildtech launches retail highstreet in Noida, expects a topline of Rs 750 cr

Paras Buildtech has launched a one-of-a-kind high street retail marvel, ‘Paras Avenue’, in Noida Sector 129. Spread across 2 acres, Paras Avenue will be a low-rise, high-street retail project that will provide its visitors with a unique shopping experience, and a sumptuous food court, according to the company.

Commenting on the launch, Aman Nagar, Joint Managing Director of Paras Buildtech, said, “Paras Avenue, located at Sector 129, will be an architectural marvel as a retail high-street project in that area. We expect Paras Avenue to be fully sold out in the next three to six months, with a staggering revenue of Rs 750 crore. The aim would be to lease the majority of the inventory before possession of the project.”

He added, “Following the overwhelming response from investors at Paras One33, we are optimistic about launching Paras Avenue in Sector 129. Given its seamlessly strategic location, the expectations for this low-rise retail are quite high. Brimming with opportunities, Noida continues to dominate the choices of renowned global brands.”

As the area’s landmark high street project and one of the area’s finely designed retail projects, Paras Avenue is an urban utopia destined to become a sought-after destination for upmarket brand experiences. With various retail configurations, large frontages, and flexible spaces, it’s the ideal location to maximise a product’s or service’s commercial potential. Double-height store spaces ensure maximum brand visibility and higher rental rates for investors. The subdivision area makes it easier for each establishment to stand out and capture shoppers’ attention.

Paras One33, a low-rise mixed-use development in Noida Sector 133, is the latest retail offering of Paras Buildtech and is adjacent to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Paras Buildtech has delivered approximately 15 million square feet of retail, commercial, and residential projects to date.