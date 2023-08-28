Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund to Quant MF: 5 best-performing schemes in 5 years (August 2023)

Best-performing Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 5 years (till August 25, 2023): While many Flexi Cap funds have given very high returns in the last one and three years, not many have performed well in five years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows direct plans of only five flexi cap funds have given over 15% annualised returns in 5 years. The regular plans of these schemes have given over 14% annualised returns in this duration.

The following is a list of five top-performing small-cap funds in 3 years, as per AMFI website data tracked till August 25.

Before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only and is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned in this story for investing. Investing in any mutual fund based on past returns only can lead to losses. You should consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before deciding to invest in any mutual fund scheme.

Top 5 Flexi Cap Funds in 5 years

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given 22.18% returns while the regular plan has given 21% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 12.51% returns in 5 years.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given 18.33% returns while the regular plan has given 17.27% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 12.51% returns in 5 years.

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund has given 17.11% returns while the regular plan has given 14.99% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 12.51% returns in 5 years.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given 16.06% returns while the regular plan has given 15.13% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 12.72% returns in 5 years.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given 15.56% returns while the regular plan has given 14.83% returns in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 12.51% returns in 5 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 25th August 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.