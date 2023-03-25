Panchkula: The new destination for homebuyers in Northern India

Nestled amidst the picturesque hills of the Shivalik range lies Panchkula, a sparkling gem within the Tricity region that has captivated many homebuyers with its enchanting natural beauty and thriving business ecosystem. The city is turning into a bustling realty hub as there has been a discernible upswing in demand for residential properties here. The city has undergone a remarkable transformation by fostering industrial and commercial development while conserving its unspoiled natural surroundings.

With the infusion of modern amenities and robust infrastructure advancements, Panchkula has emerged as an ideal destination for investment in residential properties. It is a true haven for those seeking a harmonious balance between work and leisure.

Here are the essential factors that make Panchkula the preferred location for homebuyers in Northern India:

* Affordable Luxury: Panchkula is emerging as a prime destination for those seeking affordable luxury and high quality of life. With its strategic location and well-developed infrastructure, Panchkula has established itself as a go-to destination for millennials looking to invest in property. As a Tier 2 city, it offers a unique confluence of affordable and luxurious living that is attracting aspirational millennial homebuyers.

With a focus on providing premium living standards to aspiring millennial homebuyers, this Tier 2 city offers an exceptional quality of life that can rival even the most cosmopolitan urban cities. The city caters to the demands of modern homebuyers with a range of mid-segment and premium housing boasting modern features and facilities. These factors have contributed to the city’s rising popularity among investors and homebuyers seeking attractive investment opportunities in the real estate sector.

* Serene Environment: Panchkula is truly a retreat from the chaos of city life, a place where one can unwind and bask in the lap of nature. Nestled amidst the majestic Shivalik range, the city offers an ethereal experience of serenity and tranquility. Also, the city’s pristine natural setting offers an unparalleled opportunity to reconnect with nature and indulge in activities that promote physical and mental well-being making it a perfect retreat for those seeking a wellness-focused lifestyle.

* Physical and Social Infrastructure: Panchkula’s remarkable journey in social and physical infrastructure development has been nothing short of impressive. With high-quality roads, railways, and air connectivity, the city has made significant strides in enhancing its infrastructure to meet the demands of modern urban living. Through a series of well-planned and executed initiatives, the city has transformed into a vibrant hub of modern amenities and services, making it an ideal destination for those seeking an upgraded urban lifestyle.

Additionally, Panchkula has demonstrated an unflinching commitment to the betterment of its social infrastructure. The city’s thoughtfully curated social amenities, spanning world-class healthcare facilities, upscale retail destinations, top-tier entertainment venues, and top-notch educational institutions such as The British School, Saint School, and Bhavan Vidyalaya, is a testament to its unwavering dedication towards delivering a holistic and well-rounded lifestyle experience.

* Seamless Connectivity: Panchkula enjoys excellent connectivity with the northern region of India because of its advantageous location. The city boasts well-established transportation networks that facilitate easy access to major urban centers like Chandigarh, Mohali, Shimla, Yamuna Nagar, and Ambala. It is strategically located along the Ambala-Shimla NH-22 and NH-21, with direct access to NH 73, Panchkula. Additionally, the city is located merely 10 minutes away from Chandigarh and can be reached within a comfortable 3-hour drive from Shimla. Furthermore, the proximity of Panchkula to Chandigarh Airport serves to further enhance its connectivity with other parts of the country. These robust transportation links provide convenience and accessibility to residents and travelers alike, allowing for seamless travel and efficient transport of goods and services.

* Gated Townships: The demand for upscale residences has now become a quintessential aspect of modern living, and Panchkula is at the forefront of this trend. The developing city is renowned for its coveted gated communities that offer a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, security, and luxury. These exclusive gated communities are designed to replicate a self-sufficient mini-city, equipped with all the essential amenities located within arm’s reach. Considering the growing demand for such integrated townships, prominent realty developers are gearing up to develop townships to offer residents an unparalleled living experience, enriched with ultra-modern features.

* Retirement Homes: Panchkula has emerged as a coveted destination that has captured the attention of both domestic and NRI investors. The city’s tranquil location has garnered significant interest from NRI homebuyers seeking to secure their future retirement haven. Panchkula, surrounded by verdant greenery and pristine environs, provides a serene environment for senior citizens. Moreover, the breathtaking view of the majestic Shivalik range bestows an idyllic setting that evokes a sense of tranquility and rejuvenation in the beholder’s soul. With such unparalleled beauty and serenity on offer, Panchkula is a true gem that continues to captivate discerning investors and retirees alike.

* Hybrid Working Model: The desire of residing in serene surroundings while working remotely has become increasingly popular among modern professionals. The desire to strike a perfect balance between work and leisure, and to be surrounded by natural beauty has become an indispensable aspect of contemporary living. Therefore, Panchkula serves as an ideal sanctuary for individuals seeking to embrace a fulfilling lifestyle that seamlessly integrates work and leisure amidst an idyllic setting.

Panchkula is a promising location that is sure to provide a prosperous future for any homebuyer/investor. As a rapidly growing city, it boasts a plethora of appealing characteristics, making it an excellent choice for homebuyers and investors. The city’s first-rate infrastructure, elevated living standards, tranquil surroundings, robust economic progress, reasonably priced properties, burgeoning tourism and retail industries, and secure atmosphere all contribute to its growth.

(By S K Narvar, Group Chairman, Trident Realty)