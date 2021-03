PAN Card-Aaadhaar Card Linking 2021: PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Linking is mandatory as per the Government of India’s Income Tax rules. Without linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar, the PAN will become inoperative after March 31. There is no need to worry for those who have already done it. However, if you are among the ones who have not yet linked PAN with Aadhaar, the deadline for you is March 31, 2021.

(More details soon)