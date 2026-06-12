Every time you open a bank account, invest in mutual funds, buy property, or make certain high-value purchases, one document quietly follows you through the process: your PAN card. While most people know PAN is essential for filing income tax returns, many are unaware that quoting it is mandatory for several financial transactions as well.

Missing or providing an incorrect PAN can lead to delays, higher tax deductions, compliance issues, or even rejection of a transaction.

5 financial transactions where you must quote your PAN

PAN remains a key tax identifier and is required to be quoted for various specified financial transactions. Some of the commonly encountered transactions where PAN is required to be quoted include:

Purchase or sale of immovable property exceeding Rs 20 lakh; Purchase or sale of goods or services exceeding Rs 2 lakh per transaction; Sale or purchase of unlisted shares exceeding Rs 1 lakh per transaction; Purchase or sale of a motor vehicle or motorcycle exceeding Rs 5 lakh per transaction; ⁠Opening a demat account or undertaking specified investments in securities and financial instruments.

The objective behind these requirements is to enable the tax department to track high-value transactions and link them with the taxpayer’s reported income and tax profile.

Can non-reporting of PAN trigger an income-tax notice?

For many specified transactions, quoting PAN is a mandatory compliance requirement, and the transaction may not be processed by the relevant institution if PAN (or Form No. 97, where permitted) is not furnished. Consequently, cases of complete non-reporting are likely to be limited.

However, once PAN is quoted, the transaction gets linked to the taxpayer’s compliance profile and may be reported through mechanisms such as TDS/TCS reporting, Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT), and the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

“If the transaction or the income arising therefrom is not appropriately reflected in the taxpayer’s return of income, the tax department may seek an explanation regarding the source of funds, nature of the transaction, or tax treatment adopted,” said Sandeep Bhalla, Partner, Dhruva Advisors.

“Accordingly, while failure to quote PAN may itself impede the transaction, discrepancies between reported financial transactions and the income disclosed in the tax return could potentially lead to scrutiny or notices from the tax authorities,” he further added.

What are the penalties for providing an incorrect PAN?

A penalty of Rs 10,000 may be levied for quoting a false PAN, knowingly furnishing an incorrect PAN, or failing to comply with PAN-related requirements.

Apart from the monetary penalty, incorrect PAN reporting can result in denial of tax credits, processing mismatches, compliance challenges, and increased scrutiny by the tax authorities. Taxpayers should therefore ensure that the PAN quoted in financial and tax-related documents is accurate and consistent with their tax records.

How does the tax department use PAN data to identify unreported income?

PAN acts as the common identifier across the tax ecosystem. Information relating to TDS/TCS, bank deposits, property transactions, securities transactions, mutual fund investments, foreign remittances, and other reportable transactions is linked through PAN and reflected in systems such as Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

Sandeep Bhalla says the tax department uses data analytics and risk assessment tools to compare such financial information with the income disclosed in tax returns. Material discrepancies between reported income and financial activity may trigger inquiries, notices, or further examination.

When can Form 60 be used instead of PAN?

Form No. 97, which replaces the erstwhile Form 60 under the Income-tax Rules, 2026, may be furnished by a person who does not possess a PAN but is undertaking a transaction for which PAN would otherwise be required to be quoted. However, Form No. 97 should not be viewed as a universal alternative to PAN, particularly where obtaining PAN is mandatory under the law. Taxpayers should therefore carefully evaluate whether the relevant transaction permits furnishing Form No. 97 in lieu of PAN.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is based on the provisions of applicable tax laws and regulations as understood at the time of publication. Tax rules, reporting requirements, and compliance obligations may change over time. Readers are advised to verify the latest provisions and consult a qualified tax professional before making any financial or tax-related decisions.

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