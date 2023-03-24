PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Linking on e-filing website: Who can have an unlinked PAN?

PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Linking on the e-filing website can be completed by paying a fee of Rs 1000. This facility will be available only till March 31, according to the Income Tax Department. After the last date, unlinked PAN Cards will become inoperative.

While PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory for all taxpayers, some categories of individuals are not required to link their PAN Card and Aadhaar card on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

Who is not required to link PAN Card-Aadhaar Card?

According to the information on the Income tax e-filing website, the following categories of individuals are exempted from Aadhaar-PAN linking:

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)

An individual who is not a citizen of India

Super senior citizens, or individuals aged above 80 years

Individuals who are residents of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir.

It is reported that nearly 20% of PAN Card holders are yet to link their PAN and Aadhaar. If you are also having an unlinked PAN, then you must finish the linking process by the due date to be on the right side of the Income Tax rules.

The official link for PAN-Aadhaar linking is: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar. You can visit this link on the e-filing website to complete the e-filing process. Individuals, who are not sure whether their PAN and Aadhaar are linked or not, can check their PAN-Aadhaar link status on: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/link-aadhaar-status. (Also read: How to know if your PAN is linked to Aadhaar).

What CBDT says

As per CBDT circular dated 30th March 2022, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1st July 2017 and is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number was required to link PAN with Aaadhaar ADHAAR on or before 31st March 2022. Taxpayers who failed to do so were liable to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 500 till 30th June 2022 and thereafter a fee of Rs 1000 was applicable before submission of the PAN-Aadhaar link request.