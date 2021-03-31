PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Link Last Date extended again! Now link Aadhaar with PAN till June 30

PAN Aadhaar linking 2021 deadline extended.

PAN Aadhaar Link Deadline 2021: Central Government has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021, the Income Tax department tweeted.

(more details soon)

