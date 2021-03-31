  • MORE MARKET STATS

PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Link Last Date extended again! Now link Aadhaar with PAN till June 30

By: |
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 8:39 PM

PAN Aadhaar Link Deadline 2021: Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021

pan aadhaar linking 2021 deadlinePAN Aadhaar linking 2021 deadline extended.

PAN Aadhaar Link Deadline 2021: Central Government has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021, the Income Tax department tweeted.

(more details soon)

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Link Last Date extended again! Now link Aadhaar with PAN till June 30
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PPF, NSC, SCSS, KVP, 5-year Post Office FD Interest Rate Cut: Check new small savings rates till June 2021
2Impact of Covid-19 on the investment pattern, legacy planning of HNIs
3Recurring online transactions: Reserve Bank of India extends timeline for processing; here’s why