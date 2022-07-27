Does Aadhaar authentication with Permanent Account Number (PAN) fail because of data mismatch? Yes. According to the Government, there have been instances of failure of Aadhaar authentication with PAN due to mismatch in details such as name, date of birth, mobile number gender etc.

“There are instances of failure of Aadhaar authentication with PAN number due to mismatch in core details (like Name, Date of birth, Gender of an individual and Mobile number etc.) between PAN data and Aadhaar data,” the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha on 25th July.

According to Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for every person who has been allotted PAN as on 1st July 2017 to intimate his Aadhaar Number so that the Aadhaar and PAN can be linked.

As many as 5180 complaints related to linking of Aadhaar with PAN were received in Financial Year 2022-23. In the previous financial year, 5861 complaints were received, according to the minister.

Chaudhary said if the mismatch is on account of Aadhaar Card details then the taxpayer, including senior citizens above 70 years, may get the details corrected by the concerned authority.

“If the mismatch is on account of Aadhaar Card details, the taxpayer, including senior citizens above 70 years, may get the Aadhaar details corrected by concerned authority. Wherever the mismatch or difficulty regarding PAN card itself is brought to notice, action is taken and resolution is provided to the taxpayer,” the minister said.

The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar was March 31, 2022.

Aadhaar-PAN linking is an automated process done by the applicant using Aadhaar-based verification on the e-filing portal.

Fine for not-linking PAN and Aadhaar

According to Section 234H of the Income-tax Act,1961, there is a penalty of up to Rs 1000 for not linking Aadhaar with PAN.

“31st March, 2022 has been notified as the prescribed date for intimating Aadhaar to link it with PAN…the fee for failure to intimate Aadhaar before this date has been prescribed as Rs. 500 if the intimation is made within three months of the prescribed date (i.e., till 30.06.2022) and Rs. 1000, if the intimation is made after three months,” Chaudhary said in response to another query in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (26 July 2022).