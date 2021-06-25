PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended! Your PAN may become inoperative if not linked by this date

There has been an extension of 3 months granted for PAN-Aadhaar linking.

Last Date to Link PAN to Aadhaar Card: The last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has been extended by the government. In a tweet, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, has made certain important announcements and also informed about the last date extension of Aadhaar-PAN. The last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN now stands as September 30, 2021.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by taxpayers, the Central Government had earlier issued a notification regarding extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021.

In addition, there have been certain other announcements for the benefit of taxpayers. “The extension of various due dates, be it for PAN-AADHAAR linking, for payment of tax/ penalty under Vivaad se Vishwas scheme, completion of assessment proceedings, completion of penalty proceedings, registration of charitable trusts and institutions for income tax exemption, etc. will provide additional time, both to taxpayers as well as tax authorities for meeting the timeline,” says Shailesh Kumar, Partner, Nangia & Co LLP.

If you already have the permanent account number (PAN ) card and are eligible to obtain Aadhaar number or you have already acquired one, then you are required to intimate the Aadhaar number to the Income Tax Department. Your PAN Aadhaar linking needs to be completed, else the PAN will become ‘inoperative’.

Once the PAN becomes inoperative, one will not be able to undergo several transactions where PAN is required to be quoted mandatorily. The Income Tax Department has specified 18 financial transactions where quoting of PAN is mandatory by an individual. In such cases, the transactions could be carried out only when the PAN and Aadhaar are linked, thus making the PAN re-active.

To link Aadhaar with the PAN card, one may go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. One may use log-in credentials or even without logging, the linking of Aadhaar and PAN can be done. The Income Tax Department has made it clear that for filing of ITR, Aadhaar and PAN linkage is mandatory unless specifically exempted.