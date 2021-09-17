PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended! If not linked by this date, your PAN may become inoperative

Your PAN Aadhaar linking needs to be completed, else the PAN will become ‘inoperative’.

PAN Aadhaar Link Last Date: The last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has been extended by the government. The last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN will now be March 31, 2022. Earlier, the last date to link PAN card with Aadhaar card was September 30, 2021. There has been an extension of 6 months granted for PAN-Aadhaar linking.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by taxpayers, the Central Government had earlier also issued a notification regarding extention of the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to September 30, 2021 which now has been extended till end March 31, 2022.

If you already have the permanent account number (PAN ) card and are eligible to obtain Aadhaar number or you have already acquired one, then you are required to intimate the Aadhaar number to the Income Tax Department. Your PAN Aadhaar linking needs to be completed, else the PAN will become ‘inoperative’.

Once the PAN becomes inoperative, one will not be able to undergo several transactions where PAN is required to be quoted mandatorily. The Income Tax Department has specified 18 financial transactions where quoting of PAN is mandatory by an individual. In such cases, the transactions could be carried out only when the PAN and Aadhaar are linked, thus making the PAN re-active.

To link Aadhaar with the PAN card, one may go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. One may use log-in credentials or even without logging, the linking of Aadhaar and PAN can be done. The Income Tax Department has made it clear that for filing of ITR, Aadhaar and PAN linkage is mandatory unless specifically exempted.