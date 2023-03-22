Pan-Aadhaar Link Status Check 2023 on eportal.incometax.gov.in: Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) will become inoperative from 1st April onwards if it is not linked to your Aadhaar number before 31st march 2023.

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) several times in past. Till 31st march 2022, users were allowed to link their PAN with their Aadhaar without any fees. However, those who failed to do so were allowed to do PAN-Aadhaar linking along with a late fee of Rs 500 till 30th June 2022.

From 30th June 2022 onwards and till 31st March 2023, the late fee for PAN-Aadhaar linking is Rs 1000. This means you can still link your PAN and Adhaar till 31st March by paying a fine of Rs 1000. Failure to do so will make your PAN inoperative.

On several occasions in past, the CBDT has urged taxpayers to link their PAN and Aadhaar before the due date. “Last date to link your PAN & Aadhaar is approaching soon! As per IT Act,1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.23. From 1.4.23, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Please link today!,” the Income Tax department tweeted recently.

It further said that PAN can be linked with a valid Aadhaar on http://www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs 1000.

The Financial Express earlier reported that nearly 510 million PANs have been linked with Aadhaar ahead of the March 31 deadline. There are about 630 million PANs, which means nearly 20% of PAN users have not completed the linking process.

How to check PAN-Aadhaar link status

While PAN-Aadhaar linking can be done within a few minutes, users can also verify whether their PAN and Aadhaar are linked or not.

To check the PAN-Aadhaar link status, you should visit the “Link Aadhaar Status” tab on the income tax e-filing website (incometax.gov.in). The direct link to check the status is https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/link-aadhaar-status.

Last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking is March 31.

After clicking on the above link, a new page will open where you have to enter your PAN and Aadhaar details. After entering the details, you can click on the “View Link Aadhaar Status” which will tell you whether your PAN and Aadhaar are linked or not.

If you have not yet linked your PAN and Aadhaar, please do it immediately to avoid making your PAN inoperative.