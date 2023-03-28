How to resolve PAN-Aadhaar Link failure/error: As the last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking is nearing, a number of users on social media are complaining that they are unable to link their PAN and Aadhaar after paying the Rs 1000 fees.

While several users are claiming that their PAN-Aadhaar linking is not complete due to name mismatch, some are saying that they are getting errors while making the payment for PAN-Aadhaar linking. Following is what such users can do, according to information available on the Income Tax website

What to do if the e-filing portal is not allowing you to proceed further after paying Rs 1000?

The Income Tax Department’s website says that the payment made at e-Pay tax/ NSDL (now Protean) may take a few days to reflect on the e-Filing portal. Therefore, it advises taxpayers to attempt raising PAN-Aadhaar linking requests after 4-5 days of making payment.

“Challan details will also get updated in 26AS. In case you are still not able to submit the request, you should check whether the payment has been made under minor head code 500 or not. (Refer Q. No13) If yes, then you may lodge a grievance or contact Helpdesk,” it adds.

Will you get a refund after mistakenly paying fees under Minor head 500?

No. There is no provision for refund of fees paid u/s 234H for late linkage of PAN-Aadhaar under the minor head 500, the department says

Will you have to pay the fees again if Aadhaar-PAN linking fails after payment?

No. The department says that the same challan can be considered while resubmitting Aadhaar-PAN linking request.

What will happen if you delink Aadhaar?

In case you have linked an incorrect Aadhaar with your PAN and thereafter got your Aadhaar delinked, you will have to pay the fees again for submitting a fresh PAN- Aadhaar linking request.

What to do in case of a name mismatch?

The Income Tax Department says that users should correct their details in either PAN or Aadhaar database to ensure that both have matching details.

PAN details can be corrected on TIN-NSDL website or UTIISL’s PANOnline Portal. Aadhaar details can be corrected on the UIDAI website.