For Indians living abroad, owning a property back home can be a valuable asset. But managing it from another country is not always easy. Whether it is finding a tenant, renewing a rental agreement, dealing with housing society issues or selling the property, many tasks require someone to be physically present in India.

A Power of Attorney can make this easier. It allows a property owner to authorise another person, such as a family member or trusted representative, to carry out specified tasks on their behalf. However, the document needs to be drafted carefully. Giving someone too much authority can expose the owner to legal and financial risks.

What is a Power of Attorney?

A Power of Attorney (PoA) is a legal document through which one person authorises another to act on their behalf. The person giving the authority is called the principal, while the person receiving it is known as the attorney or agent.

For an NRI, a PoA can be useful for routine property management. This may include renting out a house, collecting rent, paying property taxes, dealing with government departments and handling matters with a housing society.

The authority depends on the powers specifically granted in the document. A PoA does not automatically give the representative unlimited control over the property.

Managing a property and selling it are different

The type of authority required depends on what the owner wants the representative to do.

Harsh Parikh, Partner at Khaitan & Co, says that an NRI giving someone in India the authority to manage a property, including letting it out under a leave and licence arrangement or dealing with government authorities and housing societies, would generally need to get the PoA notarised in their country of residence.

However, the process is different when the PoA is intended to facilitate a property sale.

“If a power of attorney is given to a person in India for sale of property, then the person giving the power will need to authenticate such power of attorney at the Indian High Commission in their place of residence,” Parikh says.

Once the document reaches India, it must be appropriately stamped before it is used. The applicable stamping requirements and timelines should be checked under the relevant state law.

PoA does not mean ownership

One important distinction is that a PoA is not the same as a sale deed.

A sale deed is the legal instrument generally used to transfer ownership of an immovable property from the seller to the buyer. A PoA only authorises someone to act on the owner’s behalf within the powers granted.

Even when a PoA authorises a representative to sell a property, it does not itself transfer ownership to that representative. The actual sale must be completed through the required legal process and documentation.

How can owners reduce the risk of misuse?

Giving someone authority over a property requires trust, but trust alone may not be enough. Owners should clearly specify what the representative can and cannot do. For instance, a PoA intended only for collecting rent should not casually include broad powers to sell or transfer the property.

Parikh recommends keeping the authority specific and time-bound. If broader powers are unavoidable, the owner should set a clear validity period and regularly check how the representative is using them.

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A PoA can also be revoked, subject to the terms of the document and applicable law. Parikh says the owner can issue a termination letter to the person holding the authority and publish a notice in a local newspaper where the attorney resides. The owner should also notify relevant parties, such as tenants, housing societies and authorities, where appropriate. The exact revocation process depends on the nature of the PoA and the applicable law.

For NRIs, the key is to make property management easier without surrendering control. A carefully drafted PoA, limited to the task at hand, can help owners manage their Indian property from abroad while reducing the risk of disputes and misuse.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as legal advice. Requirements for executing, stamping and revoking a Power of Attorney may vary depending on the nature of the document and applicable laws. Consult a qualified legal professional before executing a Power of Attorney for property-related matters.

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