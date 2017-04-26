​​ ​
Over Rs 1 lakh-cr investment approved for housing of urban poor

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation has sanctioned 1,00,537 more houses for the urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs 4,200 crore, taking the total investment so far approved to Rs 1,00,466 cr.

Published: April 26, 2017 4:36 PM
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation has sanctioned 1,00,537 more houses for the urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs 4,200 crore, taking the total investment so far approved to Rs 1,00,466 cr. This is 307% more than the investment approved of Rs 32,713 cr during 2004-14 for affordable housing in urban areas.

With the latest sanctions, the Ministry has so far approved construction of 18,75,389 houses for Economically Weaker Sections under PMAY(Urban) in 2,151 cities and towns in 34 States/UTs as against 13.80 lakh houses sanctioned during 2004-15 with an approved investment of Rs 32,009 cr.

The total investment approved so far includes central assistance of Rs.29,409 cr, assistance from State Governments and beneficiary contribution.

In the latest sanctions, Madhya Pradesh got 57,131 houses, Tamil Nadu-24,576, Manipur-6,231, Chattisgarh-4,898, Gujarat-4,261, Assam-2,389, Kerala-643, Jharkhand-331 and Daman & Diu-77.

With total houses sanctioned of 2,66,842, Madhya Pradesh has emerged the leader for the first time in approvals under PMAY(Urban) with a total investment of Rs 18,283 cr. Tamil Nadu is second with 2,52,532 houses with a total project cost of Rs 9,112 cr.

Of the total houses so far sanctioned, 10,65,058 were under the Beneficiary Led Construction component of PMAY(Urban) wherein beneficiaries undertake new construction or enhancement of existing houses for which central assistance of Rs.1.50 lakh each is provided. 5,87,115 have been sanctioned under affordable housing in partnership, under which state governments provide land/financial assistance for housing projects for which central assistance of Rs.1.50 lakh each is given per beneficiary.

Details of houses sanctioned and project investments approved in major states are:

State

No of affordable houses sanctioned

Investment approved

(Rs. cr)

Madhya Pradesh

2,66,842

18,283

Tamil Nadu

2,52,532

  9,112

Andhra Pradesh

1,95,047

10,697

Gujarat

1,48,948

  9,772

Karnataka

1,46,548

  6,288

West Bengal

1,44,369

  5,870

Maharashtra

1,26,081

13,458

Bihar

   88,293

  3,909

Telangana

   82,985

  4,998

Jharkhand

  64,898

  2,423

Odisha

  48,855

  2,108

Tripura

  45,908

  1,264

Punjab

  42,681

  1,199

Rajasthan

  37,856

  2,646

Chattisgarh

  34,973

  2,962

Kerala

  28,918

     963

Assam

  26,742

     801

Uttar Pradesh

  20,682

  1,056

Manipur

  15,979

     414

Nagaland

  13,560

     335

Mizoram

  10,459

     219

Uttarakhand

    7,904

     510

Jammu & Kashmir

    6,243

     292

Himachal Pradesh

    4,890

     222

Haryana

    4,299

    338

Of the total houses sanctioned, construction has begun in respect of 6,89,829 homes while the construction of 1,00,395 houses has been completed.

