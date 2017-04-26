Over Rs 1 lakh-cr investment approved for housing of urban poor

The total investment approved so far includes central assistance of Rs.29,409 cr, assistance from State Governments and beneficiary contribution.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation has sanctioned 1,00,537 more houses for the urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with an investment of Rs 4,200 crore, taking the total investment so far approved to Rs 1,00,466 cr. This is 307% more than the investment approved of Rs 32,713 cr during 2004-14 for affordable housing in urban areas.

With the latest sanctions, the Ministry has so far approved construction of 18,75,389 houses for Economically Weaker Sections under PMAY(Urban) in 2,151 cities and towns in 34 States/UTs as against 13.80 lakh houses sanctioned during 2004-15 with an approved investment of Rs 32,009 cr.

In the latest sanctions, Madhya Pradesh got 57,131 houses, Tamil Nadu-24,576, Manipur-6,231, Chattisgarh-4,898, Gujarat-4,261, Assam-2,389, Kerala-643, Jharkhand-331 and Daman & Diu-77.

With total houses sanctioned of 2,66,842, Madhya Pradesh has emerged the leader for the first time in approvals under PMAY(Urban) with a total investment of Rs 18,283 cr. Tamil Nadu is second with 2,52,532 houses with a total project cost of Rs 9,112 cr.

Of the total houses so far sanctioned, 10,65,058 were under the Beneficiary Led Construction component of PMAY(Urban) wherein beneficiaries undertake new construction or enhancement of existing houses for which central assistance of Rs.1.50 lakh each is provided. 5,87,115 have been sanctioned under affordable housing in partnership, under which state governments provide land/financial assistance for housing projects for which central assistance of Rs.1.50 lakh each is given per beneficiary.

Details of houses sanctioned and project investments approved in major states are:

State No of affordable houses sanctioned Investment approved (Rs. cr) Madhya Pradesh 2,66,842 18,283 Tamil Nadu 2,52,532 9,112 Andhra Pradesh 1,95,047 10,697 Gujarat 1,48,948 9,772 Karnataka 1,46,548 6,288 West Bengal 1,44,369 5,870 Maharashtra 1,26,081 13,458 Bihar 88,293 3,909 Telangana 82,985 4,998 Jharkhand 64,898 2,423 Odisha 48,855 2,108 Tripura 45,908 1,264 Punjab 42,681 1,199 Rajasthan 37,856 2,646 Chattisgarh 34,973 2,962 Kerala 28,918 963 Assam 26,742 801 Uttar Pradesh 20,682 1,056 Manipur 15,979 414 Nagaland 13,560 335 Mizoram 10,459 219 Uttarakhand 7,904 510 Jammu & Kashmir 6,243 292 Himachal Pradesh 4,890 222 Haryana 4,299 338

Of the total houses sanctioned, construction has begun in respect of 6,89,829 homes while the construction of 1,00,395 houses has been completed.