Oriental Bank offers home, vehicle loans at new repo-linked rates of 8.35-8.75 per cent

State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) on Tuesday said customers can now avail home and vehicle loans at repo-linked interest rates starting from 8.35 per cent and 8.70 per cent, respectively.

“Customers will have the option to select between MCLR linked rate, which is indexed to the bank’s cost of funds or a repo rate linked to the external benchmark.

“With the new variant, home loans and vehicle loans will also be available at repo rate linked interest rate starting at 8.35 per cent and 8.70 per cent, respectively, thus passing on further benefit of 20 basis points and 25 basis points respectively to the current MCLR rated pricing,” OBC said.

The new home loan and vehicle loan products will directly link interest rate to an external benchmark, which in this case is the repo rate and thereby build a direct link to ensure fair and transparent transmission of the monetary policy rate immediately to the customers, the Gurugram-headquartered lender said.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das asking banks on Monday to link their loan as well as deposit rates to the repo, the rate at which the apex bank lends short term money to the banks.