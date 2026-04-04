The latest round of layoffs at Oracle has once again brought severance payouts into focus. Reports suggest that around 30,000 jobs have been cut globally by the tech giant, with around 12,000 such roles in India.

In its communication to employees, Oracle acknowledged the difficult situation, stating that the decision was part of “ongoing business realignment”. For these laid-off employees, this shocking news brings immediate financial uncertainty, where the focus quickly shifts from career continuity to managing cash flows, emergency savings and the severance payout that acts as a temporary cushion.

This is where understanding the fine print becomes critical. A severance package is not just a lump sum credited to your account. It is a mix of different components, each with its own tax treatment under Indian laws.

Oracle employees affected by the layoffs are being offered a severance package designed to provide short-term financial support after job loss. The payout combines multiple elements such as salary-linked compensation, statutory benefits, and additional support.

Employees are reportedly being offered about 15 days’ salary for every year worked, along with 1–2 months of extra pay, gratuity, and leave encashment—subject to signing a separation agreement.

Understanding how the final payout is structured and taxed can make a big difference to how much money employees actually receive in hand and how smoothly they manage this transition period.

It also serves as an important lesson for all corporate employees to be aware of both financial planning and tax implications in such situations.

For many affected employees at Oracle, the immediate concern is not just job loss, but also understanding what their final payout will look like and, more importantly, how much of it will go to taxes.

What does a typical severance package include?

Employee accounts indicate that the severance structure includes multiple components: a base payout linked to years of service, notice pay, leave encashment, gratuity (where applicable), and an additional ex-gratia amount. However, these payouts often come with conditions, including signing a separation agreement that may classify the exit as voluntary.

This classification, while seemingly procedural, can have implications for tax treatment.

How is severance pay taxed?

In India, severance pay is not treated as a special or separate category of income. Instead, most components are taxed as part of salary.

As Hemant Choubey, Founder & CEO Hireduo explains: “Salary, Notice Pay, and Ex-gratia: Generally treated as ‘Profits in lieu of salary’ and taxed at your applicable slab rate.”

This means that the bulk of the severance payout—especially salary-related components—gets added to your total income for the financial year. For many professionals, this can push them into the highest tax bracket.

However, not everything is fully taxable.

Certain components offer relief within limits. Leave encashment is tax-exempt up to Rs 25 lakh for private employees, while gratuity enjoys exemption up to Rs 20 lakh, subject to eligibility. Any amount beyond these thresholds becomes taxable.

Why the ‘voluntary resignation’ clause matters

One of the less understood aspects of severance packages is how the nature of exit—voluntary resignation versus termination—can affect tax benefits.

Bhargav Baisoya, Legal Asociate, Jotwani Associates, highlights the significance of this distinction: “This is where employees need to be very careful, because the label the company puts on your exit absolutely changes what you’re entitled to under the law. When someone is retrenched, meaning the company formally terminates them, Section 10(10B) of the Income Tax Act provides an exemption of up to Rs 5 lakh specifically for that situation. The moment you sign a voluntary resignation letter, you’ve legally walked away from that benefit. It doesn’t matter what the underlying circumstances were.”

In simple terms, signing a voluntary separation agreement may mean giving up certain exemptions available under retrenchment provisions.

Is there any way to reduce the tax burden?

A large severance payout received in one go can inflate annual income and significantly increase tax liability. But the tax law does provide some relief.

One of the most important provisions here is Section 89(1), which allows taxpayers to spread the income over previous years for tax calculation purposes.

As Baisoya explains: “Section 89(1) lets you spread that income across the years you actually worked for it, which effectively brings your tax rate down. That relief is still available to you even if you’ve resigned.”

However, claiming this relief is not automatic. Employees must file Form 10E before submitting their income tax return. Missing this step can lead to denial of the benefit.

Don’t overlook deductions and compliance

Beyond structural tax relief, employees should also ensure that they optimise deductions under Sections 80C and 80D. Providing investment proofs to employers before final settlement is crucial, as TDS is deducted upfront.

If declarations are incomplete, excess tax may be deducted, forcing employees to claim refunds later—a process that can be time-consuming during an already stressful period.

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A broader perspective on severance taxation

Suchita Dutta, Executive Director of Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) sums up the overall framework: “In India, severance pay, including retrenchment compensation and voluntary retirement schemes, is primarily taxed as ‘Profits in Lieu of Salary’ under the Income Tax Act. While these payouts are generally taxable at the individual’s applicable slab rates, relief is available under Section 10(10B) for retrenchment and Section 10(10C) for approved schemes, subject to specific statutory limits. Additionally, employees may claim relief under Section 89 to mitigate the tax burden resulting from receiving a significant lump sum in a single financial year.”

Summing up…

Severance payouts may look generous on paper, but the actual amount in hand can be significantly lower once taxes are accounted for. The structure of the payout, the nature of exit, and timely compliance with tax provisions all play a crucial role.

For employees, the key takeaway is simple: don’t rush into signing exit documents without understanding the financial implications. A little clarity upfront can prevent a big tax surprise later.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information and expert inputs on severance packages and prevailing tax rules in India. Tax treatment may vary depending on individual circumstances, employment terms, and applicable laws. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or financial advisor before taking any decisions based on this information.