Opting for the new tax regime? You must keep these points in mind

A taxpayer choosing the optional new tax regime should forego certain tax deductions and exemptions.

The Union Budget 2020 has proposed to introduce an optional new tax regime for individual taxpayers. The proposal reduces the overall tax liability for taxpayers in the income bracket of Rs 5 to Rs 15 lakh. The aim is to simplify the income-tax law for individual taxpayers by removing certain tax exemptions and deductions. Let us understand how you can exercise your choice for the optional new tax regime.

New tax regime vs existing regime:

The optional tax regime proposed new income slab rates.

New slab rates Existing slab rates Income from Rs 2.5 to 5 lakh 5% Income from Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh 5% Income from Rs 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh 10% Income from Rs 5 to 10 lakh 20% Income from Rs 7.5 to 10 lakh 15% Income above Rs 10 lakh 30% Income from Rs 10 to 12.5 lakh 20% Income from Rs 12.5 to 15 lakh 25% Income above Rs 15 lakh 30%

However, a taxpayer choosing the optional new tax regime should forego certain tax deductions and exemptions. To name a few prominent benefits, a taxpayer should forego the standard deduction against salaries, exemptions for house rent allowance or deductions for housing loan interest (self-occupied) and principal repayments, the deductions for tax saving investments and medical insurance.

Tax payable without claiming any exemptions or deductions under both the regimes:

Annual income Existing regime New regime Tax savings Up to Rs 7,50,000 65,000 39,000 26,000 Up to Rs 10,00,000 117,000 78,000 39,000 Up to Rs 12,50,000 195,000 130,000 65,000 Up to Rs 15,00,000 273,000 195,000 78,000

Thus, in the absence of a claim for any exemptions and deductions, a taxpayer stands to save tax at the various income levels presented above.

Calculate your yearly deductions including investments and payments and exercise your choice:

We illustrate with an example of a taxpayer who is entitled to deductions for investments and payments, the comparison between the existing slab rates and optional slab rates:

For a salary of Rs 10 lakh Income Existing regime New regime Difference Salary 1,000,000 Less: Standard deduction 50,000 Less: Professional tax 2,400 947,600 Less: HRA exemption 200,000 Gross total income 747,600 Less: Deduction u/s 80C 150,000 Less: Deduction u/s 80D 25,000 Total income 572,600 Income-tax 27,020 75000 Add: Education cess @ 4% 1,081 3000 28,101 78000 -49,899

In the above example, a taxpayer who foregoes standard deduction for salaries, tax exemptions and deductions pays an extra income-tax of Rs 49,899 under the optional new tax regime.

Thus, the choice between the existing tax regime and new tax regime should be exercised after calculating the deductions available including investments and payments of your house rent or EMIs for your self-occupied house, yearly commitments of life insurance premiums and medical insurance, children’s tuition fee, and other tax-saving investments. Mathematically, if your deductions including payment for annual savings like LIC premiums, EPF contribution and payments for rent or housing loan EMIs, medical insurance and so on exceed the limits mentioned below, you should choose to continue with the existing regime over the optional new tax regime:



Annual income Deductions including investments and payments Up to Rs 7,50,000 125,000 Up to Rs 10,00,000 187,500 Up to Rs 12,50,000 208,333 Up to Rs 15,00,000 250,000

Thus, in the case of an individual whose total income or salary package is Rs 10 lakh and entitled to deductions including investments and payments for tax savings above Rs 1,87,500, the taxpayer can choose to continue with the existing regime. However, if the aggregate deductions are less than Rs 1,87,500, the new regime will be beneficial for the taxpayer.

In the case of a business taxpayer, deductions such as additional depreciation, pre-commencement expenses, scientific research expenses and so on would not be available under the new tax regime. The deductions under chapter VI-A from section 80C to 80U [except section 80CCD(2) and 80JJAA)] are not available to both salaried and business taxpayers.

by, Archit Gupta, Founder, CEO, ClearTax