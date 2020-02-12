Opting for the new tax regime? You must keep these points in mind

The aim is to simplify the income-tax law for individual taxpayers by removing certain tax exemptions and deductions. Here is how you can exercise your choice for the optional new tax regime.
The Union Budget 2020 has proposed to introduce an optional new tax regime for individual taxpayers. The proposal reduces the overall tax liability for taxpayers in the income bracket of Rs 5 to Rs 15 lakh. The aim is to simplify the income-tax law for individual taxpayers by removing certain tax exemptions and deductions. Let us understand how you can exercise your choice for the optional new tax regime.
New tax regime vs existing regime:
The optional tax regime proposed new income slab rates.
New slab rates
Existing slab rates
Income from Rs 2.5 to 5 lakh
5%
Income from Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh
5%
Income from Rs 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh
10%
Income from Rs 5 to 10 lakh
20%
Income from Rs 7.5 to 10 lakh
15%
Income above Rs 10 lakh
30%
Income from Rs 10 to 12.5 lakh
20%
Income from Rs 12.5 to 15 lakh
25%
Income above Rs 15 lakh
30%
However, a taxpayer choosing the optional new tax regime should forego certain tax deductions and exemptions. To name a few prominent benefits, a taxpayer should forego the standard deduction against salaries, exemptions for house rent allowance or deductions for housing loan interest (self-occupied) and principal repayments, the deductions for tax saving investments and medical insurance.
Tax payable without claiming any exemptions or deductions under both the regimes:
Annual income
Existing regime
New regime
Tax savings
Up to Rs 7,50,000
65,000
39,000
26,000
Up to Rs 10,00,000
117,000
78,000
39,000
Up to Rs 12,50,000
195,000
130,000
65,000
Up to Rs 15,00,000
273,000
195,000
78,000
Thus, in the absence of a claim for any exemptions and deductions, a taxpayer stands to save tax at the various income levels presented above.
Calculate your yearly deductions including investments and payments and exercise your choice:
We illustrate with an example of a taxpayer who is entitled to deductions for investments and payments, the comparison between the existing slab rates and optional slab rates:
For a salary of Rs 10 lakh
Income
Existing regime
New regime
Difference
Salary
1,000,000
Less: Standard deduction
50,000
Less: Professional tax
2,400
947,600
Less: HRA exemption
200,000
Gross total income
747,600
Less: Deduction u/s 80C
150,000
Less: Deduction u/s 80D
25,000
Total income
572,600
Income-tax
27,020
75000
Add: Education cess @ 4%
1,081
3000
28,101
78000
-49,899
In the above example, a taxpayer who foregoes standard deduction for salaries, tax exemptions and deductions pays an extra income-tax of Rs 49,899 under the optional new tax regime.
Thus, the choice between the existing tax regime and new tax regime should be exercised after calculating the deductions available including investments and payments of your house rent or EMIs for your self-occupied house, yearly commitments of life insurance premiums and medical insurance, children’s tuition fee, and other tax-saving investments. Mathematically, if your deductions including payment for annual savings like LIC premiums, EPF contribution and payments for rent or housing loan EMIs, medical insurance and so on exceed the limits mentioned below, you should choose to continue with the existing regime over the optional new tax regime:
Annual income
Deductions including investments and payments
Up to Rs 7,50,000
125,000
Up to Rs 10,00,000
187,500
Up to Rs 12,50,000
208,333
Up to Rs 15,00,000
250,000
Thus, in the case of an individual whose total income or salary package is Rs 10 lakh and entitled to deductions including investments and payments for tax savings above Rs 1,87,500, the taxpayer can choose to continue with the existing regime. However, if the aggregate deductions are less than Rs 1,87,500, the new regime will be beneficial for the taxpayer.
In the case of a business taxpayer, deductions such as additional depreciation, pre-commencement expenses, scientific research expenses and so on would not be available under the new tax regime. The deductions under chapter VI-A from section 80C to 80U [except section 80CCD(2) and 80JJAA)] are not available to both salaried and business taxpayers.
by, Archit Gupta, Founder, CEO, ClearTax
