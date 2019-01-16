Opening an account in payments bank is useful, but here is why you should link it with another account

Payments banks have been launched to address the key issue of banking service accessibility in under banked and un-banked areas through their wide spread network of branches, banking outlets and merchant points.

Apart from the Jan Dhan Yojana to provide bank accounts to the every citizen of India, payments banks have been launched to address the key issue of banking service accessibility in under banked and un-banked areas through their wide spread network of branches, banking outlets and merchant points.

Not only making the banking services accessible, having an account in a payments bank, apart from the savings bank account, has some other benefits also.

As payment banks are technology-driven banks, using an account is very convenient and handy. It is also very easy to open and operate such an account.

Mostly, there is no charge for account opening or for not maintaining a minimum balance and hence having a payments bank account is cost effective too.

Such an account may also be handy for you to pay your monthly bills by keeping just sufficient balance and using the auto-pay facility.

As you may keep maximum Rs 1 lakh in a payments bank account, it would limit you loss in case of any banking fraud as you need not compromise the security of your main account for online payments.

However, the cap of Rs 1 lakh on maximum amount may cause inconvenience for you as any transaction, which may push the account balance over the maximum limit will get rejected. For example, Ram booked AC first class return tickets in Trivandrum Rajdhani Express from Delhi to visit Rameswaram with his family for Rs 30,000. He booked the ticked online through his payments bank account, but just a day before start of the tour, his son became ill and he had to cancel the tickets. However, the refund amount failed to get credited in his account as his payments band account already had Rs 90,000. Now he has to chase the IRCTC to get the refund amount back. To avoid such a problem, Ram should have linked another account with his payments bank account, so that the excess amount over and above the permissible limit of Rs 1 lakh could seamlessly transferred to the liked account.

“If a customer does not have a sweep-in or CASA plus account, then the refund will be rejected if the total exceeds Rs 1 lakh,” said a payments bank, which faced action from the RBI after balances in some accounts exceeded the maximum limit.

To avoid recurring of such problems, payments banks have now roped in commercial banks as partner banks, which in turn also get benefited by spreading their reach through the payments bank.

Stressing on the need of linking accounts, Fino Bank said, “Fund transfer of amount exceeding the Rs 1 lakh limit is a seamless and automated process between the payment bank and sweep-in account partner bank. All it requires is a consent from the customer to activate the sweep-in account. We at Fino Payments Bank are working towards enabling such a solution for our customers.”

“In case the customer has a sweep-in or CASA plus account, which is opened post customer consent, then the refund will be credited in the customer’s account if the total deposit exceeds Rs 1 lakh,” assured the bank.