Opened Sukanya Samriddhi account for your daughter? Here are must-know facts

Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad

By Nitesh Bind

The government had launched Sukanya Samriddhi Account in January 2015 with the objective of promoting the welfare of girl child. It is a small savings scheme for the girl child to ensure a secure future and reduce difficulties faced in financing her education or marriage. Here are the details about the account.

Opening of account

The account may be opened by the natural or legal guardian in the name of a girl child anytime after her birth till she attains the age of 10 years. Also,the account can be opened for any girl child, who has attained the age of 10 years, one year prior to the commencement of these rules.

Only one account can be opened in the name of a girl child. Birth certificate of the girl child, identity and residence proof of the depositor shall be submitted. Such guardian shall be allowed to open the account for two girl children only (except in cases when twin/three girls are born together). It can be opened with post-offices and notified banks as well.

Deposits

The account may be opened with an initial deposit of Rs 250. The minimum deposit in a financial year is Rs 250 and maximum is Rs 1.5 lakh. The deposit may be made through cash, cheque, or demand drafts. Deposits can be made up to a maximum period of 14 years from the date of opening the account. After this period the account will only earn interest as per applicable rates.

The interest rate is notified by the government every quarter. The current interest rate is 8.5% per annum.

The account shall be opened and operated by the natural or legal guardian till the girl herself attains the age of 10 years. On attaining the age of 10 years, the girl child herself may operate the account. However, deposit in the account may be made by the guardian or any other person or authority.

Premature closure

In the event of death of the account holder (girl child), the account shall be closed on production of the death certificate and the balance in the account shall be paid to the guardian with interest. Premature closure of the account is allowed only in the case of extreme hardship such as medical support required for life-threatening diseases, etc. The account may be transferred to any post office in India basis of where the girl child lives.

Withdrawal

For the higher education and marriage of such girl child, withdrawal up to 50% of the account balance at the end of preceding financial year shall be allowed. But, the withdrawal shall be allowed only when the girl child attains the age of 18 years.

The account shall mature when the girl child completes 21 years. However, the account shall be deemed to have matured if her marriage takes place before she is 21, but she has to furnish a declaration that she is not less than 18 years on the date of closing the account.

Income tax benefit

The deposits made to the account, and also the proceeds and maturity amount are fully exempt from tax under Section 80C of Income Tax Act. The terms for tax deduction are similar to that for PPF.

Source: Tax Guru