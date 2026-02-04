The beginning of the 8th Pay Commission era is unlikely to bring cheer for central government employees and pensioners. Inflation data now clearly points to a modest 2% Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike, taking the rate from 58% to around 60% of Basic Pay for the January–June 2026 cycle.

This DA hike, expected to be approved by the Union Cabinet in the first or second week of March 2026, just ahead of Holi, will be the first DA revision after the end of the 7th Pay Commission, whose term officially concluded on December 31, 2025.

CPI-IW data confirms 2% DA hike

The confirmation comes after the Labour Bureau released the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for December 2025, which remained unchanged at 148.2 points. With this final data point in place, the DA calculation for January 2026 is now locked in.

Dearness Allowance / Dearness Relief Trend (Jul–Dec 2025)

Month (2025) CPI-IW (2016=100) 12-Month Average CPI-IW DA under 7th CPC (%) July 146.5 414.42 58.53% August 147.1 415.5 58.94% September 147.3 416.42 59.29% October 147.7 417.17 59.58% November 148.2 418.08 59.93% December 148.2 419.17 60.34%

Based on the 12-month average CPI-IW (July to December 2025), the DA works out to 60.34% under the 7th CPC formula. As per convention, the government rounds off the number and drops the decimal, effectively fixing DA/DR at 60% from January 1, 2026.

This settles all speculation around the next DA hike — and the outcome is a relatively small one.

Lowest DA hike in over seven years

A 2% DA increase is not common. In fact, employees last saw such a small hike in July 2018 and January 2025. This makes the upcoming revision the lowest DA hike in more than seven years, despite inflation remaining sticky.

For employees and pensioners who were hoping for a stronger inflation-linked relief at the start of a new pay commission cycle, this comes as a disappointment.

Why January 2026 DA hike matters more than usual

This DA revision is not just another routine adjustment. It carries long-term implications for pay and pension revisions under the 8th Pay Commission.

First DA hike outside the 7th CPC cycle

The 7th Pay Commission completed its 10-year tenure on December 31, 2025. The DA effective January 2026 is the first hike outside that framework, making it a transition-phase revision.

8th Pay Commission still a work in progress

While the 8th Pay Commission has been constituted, its Terms of Reference do not specify an implementation date. The commission has up to 18 months to submit its report, and past experience shows that it can take another one to two years for the government to examine and implement the recommendations.

This means actual 8th CPC salary and pension hikes may only come by late 2027 or early 2028.

How slow DA growth affects the fitment factor

This is where employee concerns deepen.

When a new pay commission is implemented, the prevailing DA is usually merged into basic pay, and DA is reset to zero. The fitment factor — the multiplier used to revise basic pay and pension — is heavily influenced by the DA level at that time.

With DA likely starting at 60% in January 2026, and rising slowly thereafter, the base DA available for merger under the 8th CPC may remain modest. This is why the minimum expected fitment factor is now seen at around 1.60.

In simple terms lower DA growth now means lower DA available for merger later, which can cap the final salary and pension revision under the 8th Pay Commission.

Even a small difference in DA levels can have a permanent impact on revised basic pay for the rest of an employee’s career — and on pension for retirees.

DA hikes before 8th CPC will shape future pay

The DA hikes in January 2026, July 2026, January 2027 and July 2027 will collectively decide how high the merged DA figure is when the 8th Pay Commission pay matrix is finally rolled out.

That is why, even though the January 2026 hike is only 2%, it plays a critical role in shaping future salaries and pensions.

Why employees are uneasy about the 8th CPC timeline

In earlier transitions, the timeline was clearer. The 7th Pay Commission, for instance, was implemented from January 1, 2016, immediately after the 6th CPC ended.

This time, the government has not committed to any start date for implementing the 8th CPC. A question raised in Parliament during the Winter Session on whether the new pay scales would take effect from January 1, 2026, did not receive a direct answer.

As a result, employee unions fear a gap period, where DA continues under the old structure for years before revised pay finally arrives.

How DA is calculated

DA is meant to protect salaries from inflation. For central government employees under the 7th CPC, it is calculated using the formula:

DA (%) = (12-month average CPI-IW – 261.42) ÷ 261.42 × 100

The CPI-IW data for six months is averaged, and DA is revised twice a year — January and July.

What the DA table shows

The DA table based on July–December 2025 CPI-IW data shows a steady but slow rise in the inflation index. While inflation has remained elevated, it has not risen sharply enough to push DA beyond the next 2% slab.

This gradual increase explains why DA is settling near 60%, rather than moving to 62% or higher.

Summing up…

For central government employees and pensioners, the January 2026 DA hike marks a symbolic but subdued start to the 8th Pay Commission era. A slow DA climb may ease fiscal pressure on the government, but it also limits the scope for a higher fitment factor, raising long-term concerns over pay and pension revisions.