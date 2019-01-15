Only 12-13% of workforce under pension cover: Hemant G Contractor, PFRDA chairman

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 3:09 AM

PFRDA chairman said only 12-13% of the workforce is covered under pensions.

The reach has percolated mostly to the organised sector, which is backed by statutory benefits, and the challenge lies in taking these products to the unorganised sector.

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman Hemant G Contractor said only 12-13% of the workforce is covered under pensions. This reach has percolated mostly to the organised sector, which is backed by statutory benefits, and the challenge lies in taking these products to the unorganised sector.

According to Contractor, the draft labour code, currently in the pipeline, could be a breakthrough in the economic history of India.

READ ALSO: Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal books $21 million ride in Ola

He said a large section of the population does not have access to such products, resulting in less penetration. Only 12-13% of the workforce is covered under pensions. The health cover stands at 27% and the life cover is at a comparatively low rate, Contractor said.

The government has taken initiatives in this regard through schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and the Atal Pension Yojana to meet the gap in demand, he said. Contractor was speaking at the 20th Annual CD Deshmukh Memorial Seminar, organised at the National Insurance Academy in Pune.

READ ALSO: Bajaj Finance slapped with Rs 1 crore penalty by RBI; here’s why

The benchmark for a country’s development cannot just be measured through the GDP, but on a holistic metric comprising health, wealth and most importantly, happiness. These depend on providing individuals with effective mechanisms to protect them from economic risks, he said. This can be achieved through insurance and financial products.

Nilesh Sathe, member (life), Irdai, said the life expectancy has risen in the country, but the lack of long-term products could pose a challenge for the same. New challenges such as the phenomenon of double-income-no-kids families and the climate change are emerging, Sathe said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Only 12-13% of workforce under pension cover: Hemant G Contractor, PFRDA chairman
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition