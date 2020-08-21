Online vs Offline PF Transfer: Know which mode will be applicable to you and how to transfer

Most of the private sector organisations use Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) as the scheme to provide retirement benefits to its employees.

Most of the private sector organisations use Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) as the scheme to provide retirement benefits to its employees. The EPF has three components – Provident Fund (PF) for accumulation of retirement corpus, Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) for regular pension and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) for providing insurance cover.

Due to lack of job security and for better opportunity, many private sector employees change their jobs. As EPF investments are long-term investments meant to provide retirement benefits to employees, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides option to employees either to transfer the accumulated amount to the new organisation after switching their job or to withdraw the amount after leaving an organisation.

Apart from keeping the retirement corpus intact, tax liabilities and constraints on withdrawal of EPS contributions make PF transfer a better option than withdrawing it.

However, employees may face some problems while transferring their PF from an exempted establishment (where the PF is managed by a trust) to an un-exempted establishment (where the PF is managed by EPFO) and vice versa.

Prashant Singh, Business Head – Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services explains which transfer mode to adopt in such a case and how to transfer your PF.