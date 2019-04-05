Online Transaction Failed? Here is what RBI is proposing to introduce

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 5:52 PM

For some payment systems, they have issued guidelines prescribing compensation to be paid to customers for a delay in resolving failed transactions.

failed transactions, India’s Payments System, payment systems, rbi, Ombudsman Scheme, Digital TransactionsThe RBI also observed that the time taken for resolving customer complaint varies across payment systems.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed various authorised payment systems to put in place appropriate customer grievance redressal mechanism. The authorised payment system operators include pre-paid payment instruments, card schemes, cross-border in-bound money transfers, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) networks and centralised clearing arrangements.

In a statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, issued on April 4, 2019, the RBI has stated that for some payment systems, they have issued guidelines prescribing compensation to be paid to customers for a delay in resolving failed transactions.

Banks, for example, are required to display the names and the contact numbers of concerned officers, toll free numbers, help desk numbers in the ATM premises. Such guidelines are proposed to be there for other payment system operators as well.

The RBI also observed that the time taken for resolving customer complaint varies across payment systems. In order to have prompt and efficient customer service in all the electronic payment systems, the regulator felt that it is necessary to harmonise the Turn Around Time (TAT) of resolution of customer complaints and charge-backs and to have a compensation framework in place for the benefit of customers.

The Reserve Bank proposes to put in place a framework on TAT for resolution of customer complaints and compensation framework across all authorised payment systems by the end of June 2019.

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced an Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, 2019. It is an expeditious and cost-free apex level mechanism for resolution of complaints regarding digital transactions undertaken by customers of the System Participants. The Scheme was introduced under Section 18 Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, with effect from January 31, 2019.

One can file a complaint with the Ombudsman by writing on a plain paper and sending it to the concerned office of the Ombudsman by post/fax/hand delivery. One can also file it by email to the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions. One may lodge a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions within whose jurisdiction the branch or office of the System Participant complained against, is located.

The RBI will also be benchmarking the payment systems in India with that existing globally. Efficient payment systems reduce the cost of exchanging goods and services and are indispensable to the functioning of financial markets.

The past decade has witnessed several innovations in retail payments across the globe. Benchmarking India’s Payments Systems is necessary to gauge India’s progress against payment systems and instruments in major countries and give further impetus to the planned efforts for deepening the digitisation of payments. A report containing the findings of such an exercise will be placed on the RBI website by the end of May 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Online Transaction Failed? Here is what RBI is proposing to introduce
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition