Online PF Withdrawal: Want to withdraw your PF money? Here is how to file a claim online

Since the time Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory to apply for PF withdrawal online, withdrawing one’s PF has become easy for EPF subscribers. However, withdrawing the PF money can be a little tricky. Subscribers can choose either to withdraw the EPF money entirely or partially.
Withdrawal of EPF money completely can be done only under certain circumstances. For instance, as a subscriber, you can withdraw the EPF amount either during the course of the employment or after your retirement. Also, you can withdraw the money if you have remained unemployed for more than 2 months. Additionally, you can withdraw the entire corpus while switching jobs. If a subscriber has been unemployed for 1 month, he/she can withdraw 75 per cent of his/her total provident fund money.
Subscribers wanting to withdraw money can also make partial withdrawals. For instance, partial withdrawal can be made of up to 50 per cent of a subscriber’s EPF money, but only under certain cases. For instance, in the case of education, constructed house, purchase of land, or marriage, one can make partial withdrawals.
For withdrawal of PF money, subscribers need to have their UAN number, which can be obtained from the employer. Having said so, one can even withdraw one’s PF amount without a UAN.
Here is how to withdraw PF online:
- To apply for withdrawal of EPF online through the EPF Portal, make sure that you have your Universal Account Number (UAN) with you and the associated mobile number is active.
- Also, confirm that your UAN is linked with your KYC, including Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details.
- Once the above conditions are met, log in to the UAN portal.
- Go to the Manage tab, and verify whether your KYC details such as Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are correct and verified.
- After verifying your KYC, from the Online Services tab, select the Claim option.
- The Claim screen will open with the member details, KYC details and other service details. Check if everything is correct.
- To submit your claim form, click on the Proceed For Online Claim tab.
- Select the appropriate criteria under the ‘I Want To Apply For’ field – eligible options will show up in the dropdown box.
- A detailed form will be displayed, once you select the relevant claim. You will be needed to fill in the form online. To complete the online claim submission, authenticate using Aadhaar OTP.
- Your online PF claim will be processed once EPFO obtains your KYC, i.e. Aadhaar details, from UIDAI, and then your bank account will be credited with the amount of the claim.
- In the meantime, you can also track your claim status under the ‘Online Services’ menu, by clicking on the ‘Track Claim Status’ tab.
