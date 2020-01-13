Online PF Withdrawal: Want to withdraw your PF money? Here is how to file a claim online

To apply for withdrawal of EPF online through the EPF Portal, make sure that you have your Universal Account Number (UAN) with you and the associated mobile number is active.

Since the time Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory to apply for PF withdrawal online, withdrawing one’s PF has become easy for EPF subscribers. However, withdrawing the PF money can be a little tricky. Subscribers can choose either to withdraw the EPF money entirely or partially.

Withdrawal of EPF money completely can be done only under certain circumstances. For instance, as a subscriber, you can withdraw the EPF amount either during the course of the employment or after your retirement. Also, you can withdraw the money if you have remained unemployed for more than 2 months. Additionally, you can withdraw the entire corpus while switching jobs. If a subscriber has been unemployed for 1 month, he/she can withdraw 75 per cent of his/her total provident fund money.

Subscribers wanting to withdraw money can also make partial withdrawals. For instance, partial withdrawal can be made of up to 50 per cent of a subscriber’s EPF money, but only under certain cases. For instance, in the case of education, constructed house, purchase of land, or marriage, one can make partial withdrawals.

For withdrawal of PF money, subscribers need to have their UAN number, which can be obtained from the employer. Having said so, one can even withdraw one’s PF amount without a UAN.

Here is how to withdraw PF online: