Online Payment: Safe to save Bank Account details on websites, apps? Survey reveals this

Is online payment safe? Survey reveals what consumers think. Representational Image

Is online transaction safe? Nearly 68 per cent consumers making financial transactions online are willing to save their personal bank details on websites they trust, while more than 8 in 10 (83%) think that financial fraud and data theft are the biggest threat to online banking, according to an online survey by NortonLifeLock Inc. The survey covered over 1,500 city-dwelling Indian adults exploring consumer awareness of security threats related to financial transactions and their resulting behaviour. The top reasons for which consumers are attracted to online transactions are convenience and time-saving, according to the survey. It said that the consumers make the maximum online financial transactions for shopping (91%) closely followed by bill payments (88%). City-based millennials engage in more financial transactions online (98%) than any other generation surveyed, closely followed by Gen X (97%) and Gen Z (94%).

The survey report said that consumers in tier two cities were found to be taking the most advantage of online transactions and they are ahead of consumers in metros and tier 1 cites when it comes to shopping, wallet transfers and booking tickets. While digital wallets are seeing an increase in uptake, only 69% of Indian respondents are engaging in wallet transfers.

Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock, India, said, “It is impressive to see that consumers in India are embracing the world of digital and choosing to access the internet for various routine activities such as paying bills, transferring money, booking tickets and more.”

“However, it is more important than ever for consumers to be aware of potential risks and to stay vigilant while making transactions online. Cybercriminals are looking to take advantage of consumers who may be less security-minded and distracted by the excitement of shopping online sales,” he added.

Online transactions: Gen X and Women most complacent about security

While 83% of Indian respondents agree that fraud and data theft are the biggest threats to online banking, an alarming 80% of the respondents think online payments made on apps and websites are always safe. This is especially concerning for Gen X, as 88% are aware of the threats, but 86% still believe online payments made on apps and websites are always safe. Furthermore, 85% of the Gen X consumers are even willing to save personal bank details on the websites they trust, despite knowing their personal information collected from cookies and apps can be sold to data brokers.

Further, the report reveals that the respondent women are ahead of men when it comes to their awareness of data collection through cookies and the use of search results for marketing purposes. However, almost 60% of women transacting online don’t read the terms and conditions before accepting the policy guidelines of the apps and websites. This is more concerning since 85% of women prefer to prepay orders on shopping sites in order to claim discounts or waiver in shipping fees.

Online transactions: Safety tips

NortonLifeLock has recommended the following best practices to make your online shopping spree hassle-free: